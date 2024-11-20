  • News

Prosecutors link Ibarra to Riley murder

Murder Link

Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan migrant, is on trial for the murder of Laken Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia. The trial is taking place in Athens, Georgia, and has drawn significant attention due to its connection to immigration issues and campus safety concerns. On Monday, the second day of the trial, prosecutors presented evidence and testimony linking Ibarra to the crime scene.

A former roommate, Rosbeli Flores-Bello, testified that she met Ibarra in New York City last year and accompanied him to Athens in September 2023 after his brother informed them of job opportunities in the area. Law enforcement witnesses placed Ibarra at the scene of Riley’s killing using cellphone and GPS tracking data. Additionally, a recorded jailhouse phone call between Ibarra and his wife, Layling Franco, was played in court.

Linking Ibarra to crime scene

In the call, Franco expressed disbelief in Ibarra’s innocence, stating that she found it suspicious that only his DNA was found at the crime scene. Prosecutors argued that on the morning of February 22, Ibarra allegedly put on a black hat, a hoodie-style jacket, and black disposable gloves before going to the University of Georgia campus to hunt for females.

Riley, who was out for her usual morning jog, fought for her life, as evidenced by skin found under her fingernails. Investigators linked injuries on Ibarra to this struggle. The defense, led by attorney Dustin Kirby, maintained that the evidence against Ibarra is circumstantial and does not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Ibarra has pleaded not guilty to all ten counts against him, which include malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, hindering a 911 call, tampering with evidence, and being a “peeping Tom.”

As the trial continues, the prosecution is expected to rest its case on Tuesday, bringing the proceedings closer to a verdict. The case has garnered national attention, highlighting concerns about campus security and immigration enforcement.

Georgia Bartlett

Georgia Bartlett is a seasoned news writer with a passion for storytelling and a keen eye for details. With a career spanning over a decade, she has lived in New York City where she honed her skills in delivering accurate and captivating news content. Georgia's dedication to journalism shines through her meticulous research and compelling writing style, ensuring that readers stay informed and engaged.
Learn more

Recent content