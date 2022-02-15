Protect Your Data – 3 Things to Do Right Now

Every firm, in general, has one thing in common when it comes to cybersecurity: humans are the weakest link. Why waste time and effort cracking complicated infrastructure when you can get someone to open the door for you? In order to protect your data, it’s vital that you learn to keep that door closed as much as possible.

Unfortunately, this is not a simple problem to solve. You may build the most interesting and engaging cybersecurity training program in the world. However, there is still the chance that some people will believe it is a waste of time.

The problem is that far too many of us still regard cybersecurity as a tedious, esoteric set of procedures. People sometimes see it as a roadblock to productivity rather than a business enablement tool.

Improving personal security hygiene is the first step in improving organizational security hygiene. Personal cybersecurity does not have to be complicated. Here are a few easy steps you can do now to better protect your data.

Protect Your Data Using a Password Manager

The average user has roughly 100 passwords, according to research. Even if you’re using mnemonic devices to create strong passwords, it’s hard to remember that much information. This is especially true if you update your passwords on a regular basis, as recommended.

That is why investing in a good password management solution is so important. When it comes to keeping your passwords secure, it does the job for you. All you have to remember is a single master password and the rest is taken care of automatically.

Perhaps you have heard this point hammered home numerous times. However, it’s just that critical. Frankly, using a password manager is wonderfully convenient and certainly better than manually entering your password for every login.

While multi-factor authentication can be inconvenient, you’ll be glad you have it if and when someone tries hacking your account.

Protect Your Data by Browsing Mindfully

What is the most powerful tool in a hacker’s arsenal? It’s not a sophisticated ransomware attack, a platform for DDOS-as-a-Service, or even their technical competence. No, it’s people’s irresponsibility.

Consider that for a moment. How many times have you received an email appearing to be from one of your coworkers and opened it without thinking? Additionally, how many times have you opened a file or clicked on a link without first double-checking that it’s safe?

If you’re like the majority of individuals, you probably do it more frequently than you’d want to admit. This is where mindfulness enters the picture. Stop and take a step back whenever you’re about to access something that could expose you to hazardous or malicious content.

It may take some practice. However, if you want to protect your data, it is worth the time. In addition, you can use a service like Sucuri Sitecheck to ensure that everything is in order.

Keep It Safe – Update and Maintain Your Software

You’re engrossed in your work when a popup appears out of nowhere indicating there’s a Windows update available. You pick “schedule for later” and soon forget about it, irritated by the interruption. Two weeks later, you still haven’t applied the update.

Automatic updates can be aggravating, especially if they result in missed time and productivity. The truth is, if you don’t update your software on a regular basis, you’re exposing yourself to new security risks.

It’s common knowledge that the bulk of data breaches are caused by unpatched vulnerabilities Which means that the longer you put off updating, the higher the risk.

So next time, don’t dismiss Windows when it warns you about a new patch. Simply schedule it for a time when you won’t be using your computer.

We Need Common Sense To Be More Common!

None of the tips we’ve given are very difficult to implement. However, for whatever reason, a large number of people do not practice these simple measures to protect data. Common sense is only common if most people are practicing it.

If you value your data and want to protect it, then practicing these simple techniques will help you. Furthermore, you’ll not only be keeping yourself safe online, but you’ll also be helping to defend your company.

Image Credit: Cottonbro; Pexels; Thank you!