Ps5 Pro 30th Anniversary pre-orders begin tomorrow

The PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Collection is generating excitement among gaming enthusiasts.

1994 ↔️ 2024 Get another look at the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, launching 21 November. Embrace nostalgia at PS Blog: https://t.co/gLdnet8DC3 pic.twitter.com/WqyjRdGMT5 — PlayStation South Africa (@PlayStation_SA) September 24, 2024

The collection includes special bundles and accessories, such as the All-Digital PS5 Pro limited edition bundle, All-Digital PS5 slim limited edition bundle, PlayStation Portal handheld, and DualSense Edge controller. Pre-orders for the collection go live on September 26.

Pre-orders are live for PS5 Pro today: https://t.co/dXcI5iA4Ph Learn more about its GPU performance boost, advanced ray tracing, AI-driven upscaling and more. pic.twitter.com/c8QjSRWL6S — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 26, 2024

While exact prices are not confirmed, the PS5 slim bundle is expected to be around $500, and the DualSense Edge controller is estimated at $80. Sony has not officially confirmed the exact launch time for pre-orders.

Ps5 30th anniversary collection pre-orders

PS5 Pro 30th anniversary bundle pricing confirmed at £959.99 in the UK pic.twitter.com/lDaq2dHdMs — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 26, 2024

Based on previous trends, the earliest pre-orders may start is midnight, 12:00 a.m. ET (9:00 p.m. PT) on September 26. Other possible times include 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT). To increase your chances of securing a PS5 30th Anniversary bundle, consider logging in early to your PlayStation Network account, having an active credit or debit card on file, and ensuring a stable internet connection.

When pre-orders go live, navigate quickly to the store listing, select the pre-order option, add it to your cart, and proceed to check out without refreshing the page. Sony plans to handle the first round of pre-orders exclusively through the PlayStation Direct store to minimize chaos. Stay tuned for updates as Sony shares more information about the pre-order process for the 30th Anniversary Collection.