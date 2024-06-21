Putin’s notable visit strengthens Russia-North Korea ties

On June 19, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea, marking a significant occasion in the history of the two countries.

Putin came bearing gifts for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. These included an Aurus limousine, a ceremonial dagger from the Russian Navy, and a tea set, all seen as symbols of their growing relationship.

They held extensive talks covering multiple topics such as bilateral relations, the ongoing situation on the Korean peninsula, and international security issues. Putin expressed Russia’s readiness to support North Korea’s social and economic development and advocated for the lifting of international sanctions.

Kim Jong Un, an automotive enthusiast, tested the limousine within a setting designed for motoring enthusiasts, further solidifying their shared bond.

Kim reciprocated Putin’s gesture, presenting him with a collection of art pieces.

Strengthened ties via Putin’s North Korea visit

The Russian state news agency, Tass, praised these gifts as “exceptional”, highlighting their artistic value and how closely they align with Putin’s persona.

In addition to exchanging gifts, the leaders acquainted themselves with the interior of the Aurus Senat, a luxury vehicle by Russia’s Aurus Motors. The vehicle is known for its advanced features and exquisite design, underlining the luxury appointments that set this vehicle apart.

Kim Jong Un voiced his support for Russia’s contentious invasion of Ukraine during their meeting. Speculations emerged that North Korea might assist Russia with ballistic missile resources in its military operations.

Putin and Kim formed a pact of mutual support, raising concerns regarding potential technology transfers that could enhance North Korea’s nuclear capability. The United States and South Korea have expressed apprehension around this alliance, with former Vice President Mike Pence even labeling it as the new “axis of evil in the 21st century”.