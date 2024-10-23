Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, at the Snapdragon Summit on Monday. The chipset promises to deliver unparalleled performance and capabilities, setting a new standard for flagship Android phones. The Snapdragon 8 Elite boasts a second-generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and an enhanced Qualcomm Hexagon NPU.

Day 1 of #SnapdragonSummit was all about transforming smartphone experiences with @Snapdragon 8 Elite, and there's more to come. Tune in tomorrow at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET to learn about the future of automotive technology: https://t.co/xvJD7NYCFd — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) October 21, 2024

These components work together to provide a 45% improvement in single-core performance and 62% faster web browsing capabilities. The chip also features a 24MB total cache and a maximum CPU frequency of 4.32 GHz.

Qualcomm's latest innovations across compute, mobile, #AI, automotive, #XR, and more are transforming industries. Get ready — this is just the start. #SnapdragonSummit pic.twitter.com/aLHvP8CriP — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) October 21, 2024

Chris Patrick, SVP and GM of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, stated, “Today, our second generation of the Qualcomm Oryon CPU debuts in our flagship Mobile Platform — it’s a major leap forward, and we expect consumers to be thrilled with the new experiences enabled by our CPU technology.”

One of the standout features of the Snapdragon 8 Elite is its support for multi-modal generative AI applications.

Snapdragon 8 Elite features unveiled

This allows the chip to process various data types, such as photos, videos, and audio, to provide a context-aware user experience. Patrick added, “It [Snapdragon 8 Elite] revolutionizes mobile experiences by offering personalized, multi-modal generative AI directly on the device, enabling the understanding of speech, context, and images to enhance everything from productivity to creativity tasks while prioritizing user privacy.”

The on-device processing capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Elite offer several advantages, including reduced latency, increased security, and lower energy consumption at data centers.

This presents a sustainable business alternative for mobile device manufacturers. The flagship chipset will power enhanced mobile features, such as advancements in photo-taking and editing, with tools like AI relighting, Video Magic Eraser, and an “AI Pet Suite.” It will also improve gaming experiences with better visuals and CPU-intensive multiplayer capabilities. Qualcomm has announced partnerships with leading manufacturers, including Samsung, Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Honor, iQOO, RealMe, Redmi, and Xiaomi.

The first device featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to launch in the coming weeks. As the mobile industry continues to evolve, Qualcomm’s latest innovation is poised to redefine the capabilities of flagship Android phones, offering users a more powerful, efficient, and AI-driven experience.