New Racing Games – Take the Challenge!

Here is a list of new racing games that you can look forward to playing. Therefore, come along for a voyage into the not-too-distant future.

The first few months of this year have been bringing some of the most popular games in the last couple of years. These include Lost Ark, Elder Ring, Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and a bunch of other titles. For racing game fans, the year truly started in February. The GRID Legends launch was one that many were looking forward to. As Codemasters is trying to restart the franchise, this game should be one of the best new racing games in the series. This year, it is hoped, there’s little chance that expectations about this game won’t be met.

Grid Legends – One of the best new racing games.

The GRID relaunch offers more material than any of the prior games. In addition, it has a full-fledged story mode, which is a first for the series. The “Driven to Glory” story mode follows the same format as F1 2021. It provides a gritty motorsport narrative that immerses players in the GRID World Series intrigue beyond the racetracks.

This new racing game was made with the help of virtual production technology. It stars Ncuti Gatwa. He is best known for his role in the Netflix comedy-drama series Sex Education. Instead of motion capture, live actors bring the plot to life. Therefore, expect to witness movie segments in between racing obstacles.

After completing the tale, which should take about 12 hours, players proceed into career mode. This opens up a new set of events to complete.

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the new racing games of this year.

This is one of the most essential games for those who prefer simulations to arcade races. Polyphony Digital, the game’s creator, has been teasing several of the game’s features via brief developer diary videos.

Aside from that, there have been a number of leaks pointing to unpublished gameplay elements. Additionally, they include a rundown of some of the most essential features that gamers can expect from Gran Turismo.

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport is another popular game geared towards car racing fans. This will be the eighth Forza Motorsport game in the series, and it will not have a number in its title for the time being. Little to no information is known regarding the new Forza Motorsport game since it was officially announced during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase in Summer 2020.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

This is one of the new racing games produced by KT Racing. This is the team behind the WRC series. The game will be the 21st installment in the Test Drive series. It is the first since 2012. This indicates that a Test Drive game hasn’t seen a new release in 20 years.

This is an open-world racing game. It will feature automobiles from famous brands like Ferrari, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Koenigsegg, Dodge, and Porsche. It was first announced in 2020.

The game will contain a 1:1 reconstruction of Hong Kong Island. In addition, it will operate on WRC 8’s handling model and structure. This is according to a teaser clip from 2020. Last year, fresh trailers came out showing new cars such as a custom Land Rover Range Rover SVR and the famous Aston Martin DB11.

Test Drive should be out on September 22 for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. That is, assuming nothing goes wrong. According to the game’s official Twitter account, the game is ready for release this year.

Need for Speed – One of the new racing games created by Criterion.

Although Ghost Games left us two years ago, EA is already working on the next Need for Speed game. Criterion, the team behind the Need for Speed: Most Wanted will create it.

Unfortunately, there was a delay when, in early 2021, EA said that Criterion would be pausing work on their Need for Speed game in order to Ripple Effect Studio and DICE with Battlefield 2042.

A new Need for Speed game is now ready to release before April 2023. However, historical experience tells us that it’s more likely to arrive in November 2022.

The five games on our list of the most popular new racing games of 2022. These are by no means the only ones that racing lovers should be watching out for this year. There are at least a dozen more racing games set to launch this year. You can be looking forward to playing them all.