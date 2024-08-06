Rao wishes Reddy well on investment procurement trip

K. T. Rama Rao, Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s Working President, has taken to social media to wish A. Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister, and his team well for their overseas investment procurement trip to South Korea and America.

Rao expresses his hope that the delegation will successfully bring new investments to Bharat.

Rao’s support for Reddy’s overseas investment trip

He underscores the importance of such efforts in enhancing national prosperity and improving the lives of Bharat’s citizens.

The delegation’s mission is to secure investments for Telangana, a southern Indian state. Rao’s social media updates frequently reference Chief Minister Reddy and the Minister of Industry and IT, D. Sridhar Babu.

Rao approves of Reddy’s itinerary and hopes that the existing policies and programs of Telangana, which have drawn in investments from large corporations, will persist and flourish.

Telangana, under the leadership of KCR, has prioritized the creation of an environment that fosters economic growth. The state has implemented innovative policies, cultivated robust infrastructure, and achieved impressive investment totals and job creation numbers over the past decade.

Rao emphasizes his party’s commitment to prioritizing “Telangana First”. He encourages the current administration to continue focusing on securing impactful investments to bolster the state’s economic foundation.

Revanth Reddy and his delegation, who are spearheading the overseas investment procurement trip, intend to start their tour in the United States, with the primary aim being the attraction of strategic investment partnerships for Telangana’s economic growth and job creation.