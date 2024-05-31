Raskin supports DOJ mandating Supreme Court recusals

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has triggered new controversy by supporting the Department of Justice’s rights to mandate the recusal of Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito from cases related to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. This has ignited a contentious debate, with his critics arguing that it infringes on the principle of judicial independence.

Raskin stresses that biases of Justices Thomas and Alito could potentially devalue the credibility of court rulings connected to the riot. He adds that this issue is even more concerning considering Justice Thomas’ wife’s alleged involvement in the incident.

Opponents, however, uphold the justices’ right to rule on any case, arguing that any pressure to recuse is a threat to judiciary autonomy. They also dispute Raskin’s stance that the Supreme Court lacks a binding ethics code or external recusal process, which he believes creates potential for bias and prejudice.

Raskin suggests the possibility of undisclosed conflicts of interest among justices could undermine the court’s integrity and result in a justice system not fairly representing its citizens nor upholding justice.

Raskin’s stance on Supreme Court recusals

He argues for a stronger legal framework for determining when justices should step down from a case.

He questions the accountability and transparency of the recusal process and highlights potential conflicts of interest, such as Justice Alito’s association with the “Stop the Steal” campaign and Justice Thomas’ spouse’s involvement in the same campaign. For these reasons, he states, they should recuse themselves from relevant cases.

Raskin supports his viewpoint by referring to the U.S. Constitution’s due process clause and federal statute 28 U.S.C. Section 455, noting these tools ensure fair judgement. He argues that these safeguards should be frequently employed to uphold the integrity and credibility of the judiciary.

Despite his statements, no official responses have reportedly been received from the Justice Department or Supreme Court, invoking widespread speculation and debates. The story is ongoing as the public and legal community eagerly anticipate an official announcement regarding Raskin’s proposals.