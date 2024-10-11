Ratan Tata, visionary business leader, dies

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He was known for his exceptional contributions to both business and philanthropy.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata Ji, Titan of Indian industries and a beacon of philanthropy. His remarkable contributions to industry and society have left an indelible mark on our nation and the world. He was not just a business icon but a symbol of humility,… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 9, 2024

Tata is credited with taking his business globally via several high-profile acquisitions, including the purchase of British brands Jaguar and Land Rover in 2008.

Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024

He was also recognized for his dedication to social causes, with major contributions to education and healthcare through the Tata Trusts. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Tata “a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being” in a post on X. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person and chairman of Reliance Industries, said “Ratan Tata’s passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian.”

Few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Ratan Tata. Today, we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched. As I mourn his passing… pic.twitter.com/f4L1TJi9Dt — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 9, 2024

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai remarked on Tata’s legacy, saying, “He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India.”

N.

Chandrasekaran, the current chairman of Tata Sons, commented on Tata’s extensive legacy on the company’s website: “Mr.

Ratan Tata’s global business influence

Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions.

From education to health care, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come.”

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, described Tata as “a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India’s path.” Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, expressed his sorrow over Tata’s death, noting his contribution to India’s economic progress. “India stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position,” Mahindra said.

The chief minister of Maharashtra, home to Tata Group’s headquarters in Mumbai, called Tata an “invaluable gem.” The minister stated that Tata would be honored with a state funeral, a mark of respect usually reserved for the highest government functionaries. Tata was the chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 until December 2012. Under his leadership, the group’s revenue grew significantly, solidifying Tata Group’s position as a global conglomerate.

Ratan Tata’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations, highlighting the power of integrity, compassion, and a commitment to the greater good.