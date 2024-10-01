Razer unveils Freyja haptic gaming cushion

Razer has unveiled a new haptic gaming cushion and vibrating headphones at Razercon, aiming to enhance the immersive experience for gamers. The Razer Freyja is a haptic cushion that attaches to gaming chairs. It costs $299.99.

The cushion provides multi-directional haptics through six haptic motor actuators. These actuators sync feedback with actions in games, music, or movies. Panels behind and beneath the user buzz in response.

The cushion integrates with games like Final Fantasy 16, Silent Hill 2, and Stalker 2 using Razer’s Sensa HD technology. It connects via Bluetooth or Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless. Razer also revealed the Kraken V4 Pro headphones.

These incorporate haptics for a full-head experience. They cost $399.99. The headphones connect via HyperSpeed, Bluetooth, USB, or 3.5mm wired connections.

An OLED Control Hub allows adjusting vibratory feedback, input settings, and effects. The headphones also feature RGB lighting. Both products will start shipping on October 7th.

Haptic enhancements for immersive gaming

The Freyja and Kraken V4 Pro aim to provide a deeper level of immersion for gaming and entertainment. I tested the Razer Freyja across various games and music.

I found it delivered an unprecedented level of immersion. The system takes haptic inputs directly from supported games. These currently include Final Fantasy 16, Hogwarts Legacy, Stalker 2, and Silent Hill 2.

It can also respond to music and audio cues like traditional haptic tech. This compatibility extends to all games, though full detail is only available for select titles. The directional sensory feedback is notable.

It varies intensities based on the proximity of in-game events. For example, it differentiates between a distant explosion and a nearby one. This adds a tangible layer to racing games or action-packed titles like Final Fantasy.

The clarity and precision in music playback were also striking. It enriched the experience of tracks like Flux Pavilion’s ‘I Can’t Stop.’

At $299.99 / £299.99, the Razer Freyja is reasonably priced for the depth of sensory feedback it provides. It costs more than most gaming chairs but offers unique value.

The cushion is available directly from Razer and will be sold by authorized retailers.