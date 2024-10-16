Red Dead Redemption finally arrives on PC

Fourteen years after its original release on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the classic open-world game Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to PC. Developed by Double Eleven, the PC port will feature numerous enhancements and exclusive features not found in the recent PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch re-releases. A comparison video by YouTube’s ‘Cycu1’ highlights the visual improvements in the PC version over the PS5 release, which is actually the PS4 version running in backward compatibility mode.

The PC version boasts enhanced color grading, superior lighting, improved shadows, better draw distance, and refined bloom effects. However, the textures in the PC version remain identical to those in the PS4 and PS5 versions, leaving room for modders to potentially improve upon this aspect. Despite the visual upgrades, some players question whether these enhancements justify the game’s $50 price tag, given its age and the subtlety of some updates.

Red Dead Redemption debuts on PC

The PC port will include features such as Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide support, HDR10 support, keyboard and mouse controls, NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 Super Resolution and Frame Generation support, and AMD FSR 3.0 support. The game will also come with the Undead Nightmare expansion but will lack any multiplayer features, similar to the PS4 and Switch ports.

While the release of Red Dead Redemption on PC has been long-awaited, the $50 price point has generated mixed reactions from the gaming community. Many argue that the pricing is steep compared to other renowned titles from the same era, which are often available for around $20. Rockstar’s decision to price the game at $50 reflects the company’s historical valuation of their titles and their somewhat aloof approach towards the PC gaming community.

Despite the visual enhancements and exclusive features, the cost may remain a significant barrier for many gamers, especially considering the abundance of options available on platforms like Steam.