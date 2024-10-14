Red Dead Redemption PC port $49.99

Red Dead Redemption’s PC port has been announced, and it comes with a hefty price tag of $49.99/£39.99. The game, which was originally released in 2010, will be available on PC starting October 29, 2024. The port includes the base game and the Undead Nightmare expansion.

The price has raised some eyebrows among PC gamers, considering the game’s age. For comparison, Red Dead Redemption 2, the critically acclaimed sequel released for PC in 2019, is currently $69.99/£59.99 on Steam, just $20 more. The PC port features several enhancements, such as native 4K resolution up to 144hz, ultrawide and super-wide monitor support, HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse support.

It also includes bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition. The system requirements for the game have been revealed, with the minimum specs requiring an Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD FX-9590 processor, 8 GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R7 360 graphics card. The recommended specs are higher, with an Intel Core i5-8500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500X processor, 8 GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 2070 or AMD RX 5700 XT graphics card.

redemption’s hefty PC port price

For those looking to get the best performance at the highest settings and resolutions, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 graphics card is required. The game will support NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, including Frame Generation, and AMD FSR 3.0.

The download size for the game is relatively small, coming in at just 12 GB, with no mandatory requirement for an SSD.

However, using an SSD is recommended to avoid potential loading time issues. For those looking to save some money on the purchase, the Epic Games Store version is available for $42.49. The game is being developed by port studio Double Eleven in collaboration with Rockstar Games.

Red Dead Redemption follows the story of cowboy John Marston in his quest for revenge, tracking down members of the Van der Linde gang. The game received widespread acclaim upon its original release for PS3 and Xbox 360. Fans are hopeful that the PC launch will be seamless, avoiding the pitfalls experienced during previous releases.

Rockstar Games continues to work on upcoming projects, with a new title set for release in Fall 2025.