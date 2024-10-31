Red Dead Redemption PC port shines

The Red Dead Redemption PC port is finally here. It has been 14 years since the game first came out. The port is doing very well so far.

Within just a couple of hours of its release, thousands of players were already playing the game on Steam. The game has also gotten near-perfect reviews from users. About 92% of the 270 reviews posted so far have been positive.

The port offers a lot of improvements over the original console versions. It has enhanced graphics with 4K HDR support and high frame rates up to 120 fps. The draw distances for vegetation and maps have been extended.

Red Dead Redemption finds new life

Particle effects and liquid physics have been upgraded. Textures, animations, and AI behaviors have also been enhanced.

One minor issue is that the DLSS upscaling occasionally has trouble with some UI elements like the minimap. But overall, the port runs exceptionally well, even on the Steam Deck handheld. The game costs $49.99, which is a bit pricey for an older title.

However, the quality of the port and the enduring appeal of Red Dead Redemption still make it a worthwhile purchase. This PC release gives players a chance to revisit a classic in its best form yet. It’s also an opportunity for a new generation to experience John Marston’s memorable story for the first time.

Early signs show this relaunch is shaping up to be a big success for Rockstar.