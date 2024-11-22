Research: Canadians Will Spend More Than 14 Years on Mobile Apps

Smartphones and tablets have become a massive part of Canadians’ daily lives. They can be used for almost any task, from banking to shopping, and have become essential tools for work, school, and socialization.

With the growing usage of smartphones, the average Canadian will spend around 14 years of their life on mobile apps if they use mobile devices for 75 years. The daily time spent on mobile apps averages four hours and 38 minutes, with much of that time spent on social media platforms, instant messaging apps, and email apps. Moreover, time spent on news apps has increased as well, following Meta’s restriction on Canadian news content last year on all its platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Threads), leading to a surge in downloads and usage of news-specific apps such as The Globe and Mail, National Post, and Toronto Star.

With the growing hours of screen time and the increasing use of mobile devices, there’s an emerging concern surrounding eye health. Spending much time on mobile devices can cause eye strain, dry eyes, and even myopia in young children, with experts studying the effects of blue light exposure in particular.

The risks posed by digital screens and blue light

In recent years, digital device usage has rapidly increased, owing to the need to stay connected online due to mandated lockdowns during the pandemic. One study notes that smartphone users have increased by 70% worldwide, while laptop computer users have increased by 40%. Aside from the fact that more people are using these devices, they’re also spending more time using them, with internet users averaging seven hours a day on all devices. Artificial blue light, in particular, is more prevalent because people spend more time on digital devices and mobile apps. The sun is the most significant source of natural blue light, which can benefit our health by boosting alertness, improving cognitive function, and regulating the circadian rhythms that help our bodies wake and sleep. Too little natural blue light can also stunt the development of the eyes and vision in children, leading to nearsightedness.

On the other hand, too much direct exposure to artificial blue light (from fluorescent light bulbs, LED lights, and digital screens) can potentially harm the human eye. When we use our screens, we look directly at blue light wavelengths for a long time, and we may feel some visual discomfort (otherwise known as digital eye strain). Other studies have also noted increased insulin resistance and affective disorders as harmful effects of blue light. Too much artificial blue light can also disrupt the balance of your circadian rhythm, mainly if you use your digital devices at night, leading to issues with sleeping and daytime tiredness.

Tools to Protect Your Eyes

As such, blue light glasses have become popular tools for protecting your eyes while using mobile apps, which can help during long hours of dedicated work or focus time. These glasses work by filtering blue-violet light from the sun and artificial light sources while allowing beneficial light to pass through. Top retailers may also offer different blue light lens options with varying features, such as minimized reflections or prescription lenses. Eye doctors also recommend using eye drops to mitigate dryness, a common issue when using mobile devices and apps for a prolonged period. While it may seem inconvenient initially, severe unaddressed dryness can lead to more eye infections, corneal abrasions, and inflammation. If you struggle with dry eye and need an extra boost of hydration, eye drops are an ideal solution for relief. Eye drops provide additional lubrication to keep your eyes comfortable and your vision healthy, especially if you forget to blink frequently or often experience symptoms when using mobile apps.

Finally, taking frequent breaks from your screen is essential to keeping your eyes healthy. Your eyes constantly focus on a near object, and you tend to blink less frequently while looking at your device. Taking breaks is a must for protecting your eyes when using mobile apps. If you’re using apps for work or school and can’t easily find time away, you can use the 20-20-20 rule for relief. This involves looking at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. Alternatively, an extended break with longer intervals in between can also do the trick, such as taking a five-minute break every 30 minutes. You can set an alarm on your device that will pop up to remind you to take a break. Going outdoors can also help reduce eye strain, as your eyes can focus on varying distances. However, it would be best to keep a pair of sunglasses on hand to protect your eyes from harsh UV rays and be conscious of how much time you spend in the sun.