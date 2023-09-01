Revolutionize Surgery Recovery with Preoperative HIIT

New research emphasizes the advantages of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in the weeks leading up to surgery, as it can enhance cardiorespiratory fitness and decrease the likelihood of complications. The studies examined 12 separate investigations, including a total of 832 patients, and compared preoperative HIIT exercises to conventional care. The vast majority of patients underwent significant abdominal surgeries, and the comprehensive review found that HIIT could notably improve their fitness levels before the surgery. Additionally, participants who engaged in HIIT sessions experienced a lower risk of postoperative complications, such as infections, blood clots, or lung problems, ultimately leading to a faster recovery. Including HIIT into preoperative care has the potential to greatly impact patients’ overall surgical experience, reducing the strain on healthcare providers and promoting better health outcomes.

Assessing Fitness Improvements

The increase in fitness was evaluated through various cardiovascular fitness markers, including a six-minute walk test and peak oxygen consumption, which are both critical for recovery and healing post-surgery. Patients who engaged in regular exercise prior to surgery showed significant advancements in these cardiovascular markers. This enhanced preoperative fitness not only aids in better postoperative recovery but also reduces the risk of complications, leading to shorter hospital stays and better overall outcomes.

A Case Study of HIIT for Preoperative Care

In one study, participants aged 45 to 85 who were undergoing major abdominal surgery engaged in 14 HIIT sessions over four weeks. These workouts consisted of 30-minute bouts of stationary cycling, alternating between high-intensity and active recovery periods. The results demonstrated significant improvements in the participants’ cardiorespiratory fitness, muscle strength, and overall physical performance post-surgery. Furthermore, incorporating HIIT into their preoperative routine contributed to a quicker recovery and enhanced their ability to return to daily activities.

Short-Term Preoperative Exercise Impacts

The study observed considerable improvements in peak oxygen consumption before surgery after just 12 to 14 sessions across four weeks. These findings suggest that a relatively short period of preoperative exercise has the potential to significantly enhance a patient’s cardiovascular fitness prior to surgery. Incorporating such workout regimens into pre-surgery routines may contribute to improved surgical outcomes and a smoother recovery process.

Reducing Postoperative Complications with HIIT

Additionally, HIIT workouts reduced the risk of postoperative complications, decreasing the odds by 56% based on eight studies in the review that reported complications among 770 patients. These findings indicate that incorporating HIIT into preoperative training programs can significantly improve patient outcomes following surgery. As a versatile and time-efficient exercise approach, HIIT also offers an accessible option for patients to prepare for procedures and enhance their recovery process.

Shortening Hospital Stays and Further Research

The research suggested that engaging in HIIT exercise before surgery could shorten hospital stays by about three days, although these findings were not conclusive. Incorporating HIIT workouts as part of a patient’s preoperative routine may potentially lead to quicker recovery times and reduced medical expenses. Additional studies need to be conducted to further assess the benefits and establish more definitive evidence supporting the use of HIIT for pre-surgical preparation.

First Reported on: washingtonpost.com

Featured Image Credit: Photo by RF._.studio; Pexels; Thank you!