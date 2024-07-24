Rising living costs increase financial anxiety among Americans

Recent data indicates that about 39% of Americans are anxious about their ability to cover expenses, a marked rise from last year’s 28%. This number closely follows the 37% recorded during the 2008 economic recession.

Economic recovery and lowered unemployment rates are not assuaging the rising financial worry among Americans. This anxiety could stem from static wages, escalating costs of living, and economic uncertainties, all of which significantly impact American families.

Approximately 35% of Americans manage their finances by taking on extra work. Other strategies include cutting back on non-essentials and adjusting grocery budgets. These financial strains are more pronounced among Latino (52%) and Black Americans (46%) and among those with an annual income below $50,000 (55%).

Up to 65% of individuals attribute their financial worries to the surging cost of living.

Escalating living costs fuel financial anxiety

This includes professionals like CDC program analyst Angela Russell, who is considering a move to a more affordable location.

Current reports from Moody’s Analytics reveal that the cost for the same goods and services now demands an extra $925 per month from an average household compared to three years ago. This remains true regardless of the recent decrease in inflation rates. While there has been a $1,110 increase in median household income during the past three years, the $925 rise in living expenses deeply impacts many families, especially Black and Latino populations and those under 45 years of age.

The stark contrast between the proclaimed economic growth and the daily financial struggles faced by many American households reveals a severe lack of equilibrium. Even with reduced inflation, the persistent surge in the prices of goods and services continues to erode the budgets of numerous homes.

While pay rates remain stagnant, living costs rise, leading to detrimental effects on the economy and a mismatch between official inflation rates and the ground reality for Americans. Thus, it is imperative for policymakers to tackle this issue head-on to enable economic advancement for all and relieve the burden on the American populace.