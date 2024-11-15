Rockstar Games updates GTA Trilogy visuals

Rockstar Games has quietly rolled out a new update for the Definitive Edition versions of Grand Theft Auto 3 and San Andreas on current-gen consoles and PC. This update, released on November 12, 2024, aims to restore several elements from the original games, with a focus on improving the visual and gameplay experience. The update brings the long-anticipated “Classic Lighting” effects to Grand Theft Auto 3 and San Andreas, enhancing the visual appeal with new and more accurate street lighting and weather effects specific to each game’s cities.

In addition, changes to in-game rain, a glaring issue when the Definitive Edition versions were first released in 2021, have also been addressed. These improvements closely follow updates previously made to the mobile versions of San Andreas, developed by Video Games Deluxe. The mobile updates enhanced water visuals, fog, draw distance, character models, textures, and collision.

Now, similar enhancements are available for players on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. The GTA Trilogy’s new patch is far bigger than Rockstar seems to want to admit, with a host of quality-of-life adjustments in addition to its visual improvements. The collection of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, which launched in a shaky state in 2021, received its first update in two years.

GTA Trilogy classic lighting update

Twitter user Besk notes that GTA 3 and Vice City now allow you to run and gun with larger weapons, like shotguns and flamethrowers—functionality that wasn’t even present in the original games. Besk also mentions that it wasn’t just old glitches that have been fixed but new ones unique to the Trilogy release.

For instance, players can no longer glitch through stretches of open water to get to Liberty City’s other islands. Several visual and animation improvements have been highlighted, including an adjustment to the soda-drinking animation that saw CJ upend cans onto his face rather than into his mouth. Interestingly, while the patch notes themselves might seem minor, it appears that Rockstar is keen to stamp its mark on this update.

User TJGM noticed that mentions and logos of Grove Street Games, the company that created the Trilogy editions of each of the three games, have been scrubbed from menus and splash screens. Rockstar could be keen to put a greater stamp on the games because of the inclusion of Vice City, which is rumored to be a key location in the next GTA installment. While one could argue that GTA 3 is more important and San Andreas has the greater legacy, Vice City’s spotlight in upcoming releases makes a new coat of paint for this older version timely.

This major overhaul appears to be a step to ensure the classic titles uphold Rockstar’s current standards and prepare fans for future releases. Players who haven’t revisited the Definitive Edition versions since their initial release will notice significant changes, bringing the games closer to their original charm.