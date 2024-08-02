Russia plans large-scale prisoner exchange with US, Germany

A source has revealed that Russia may be organizing a large-scale prisoner exchange with the United States and Germany. This big step could potentially free around 20 to 30 political prisoners and journalists, marking the largest swap since the Cold War.

The exchange could lessen tensions between Russia and the western powers, while also shining a spotlight on the ongoing human rights issues within Russia. Among those rumored to be freed are prominent figures such as opposition figure Alexei Navalny and journalist Ivan Golunov.

Although the plans are still in the early stages, any development would be a significant stride in international diplomacy and could herald a shift in the diplomatic ties between these nations.

Earlier reports suggested the release of about 10 political prisoners, but the source hinted a higher number. This insider information is backed by unconfirmed incidents of jail transfers and temporary disappearances reported by relatives of the detainees.

Major prisoner swap on Russia’s agenda

The list of individuals set for exchange reportedly includes members of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s organizations and those imprisoned for challenging Russia’s actions in Ukraine, as well as US citizens. Prominent activists Kara-Murza, Yashin, and U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich are also allegedly on the list.

To keep the mission under wraps, Russian authorities are said to have used a special plane from Rossiya Airlines, the Kremlin’s carrier, to discreetly transport the political prisoners. However, the exact timeline for this prisoner exchange operation remains uncertain.

US authorities, meanwhile, are making efforts to bring back American detainees from Russia. The Federal Bureau of Inmates in the U.S. inadvertently deleted records of four incarcerated Russians, while the US Department of Justice is now looking into the data loss. The last prisoner swap between the two countries happened in December 2022 with the release of American basketball player Brittney Griner in exchange for Viktor Bout, a arms trader.

If confirmed, this potential prisoner exchange would mark the largest operation of this kind since an exchange in 2010 involving 10 covert Russian agents in the U.S. for four Russian individuals, highlighting the strategic complexities and international implications of such operations.