Samsung 4K TV on sale now

Black Friday 2024 is just around the corner, but if you can’t wait to upgrade or replace your TV, you can already find some incredible early holiday deals from major retailers. This year, expect discounts on everything from high-end OLED models to entry-level smart TVs suitable for college dorms and first apartments. To help you navigate the best available deals, we have compiled a list of top discounts and markdowns on TVs.

These offers come from trusted retailers and brands, ensuring you get the best value for your money. Below are some of the standout TV deals for Black Friday 2024:

LG C4 OLED 65-inch: This TV is priced at $1,500, down from $2,700, saving you $1,200 at Amazon. As LG’s flagship OLED TV, it features a 144Hz native refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support, and VRR support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium.

TCL QM85 98-inch: On sale for $4,000 from an original $6,000, you can save $2,000 at Amazon. This QLED TV boasts Dolby Vision IQ HDR, Dolby Atmos, and a 240Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for console gaming. It also includes built-in voice controls and offers excellent picture quality and sound.

Samsung TV deals on sale

Samsung QN85D 85-inch: Available for $1,800, down from $3,200, saving you $1,400 at Amazon. This model provides object-tracking sound and Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive experience when streaming movies, music, and TV shows.

Samsung DU7200 85-inch: At Best Buy, you can get this budget-friendly big-screen TV for $900, saving $200. It features 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and object tracking sound. Additionally, you’ll get a free 40-inch Samsung TV with the purchase.

LG Class 89 98-inch: This cinema-sized screen is priced at $4,000 at Best Buy, reduced from $6,000, saving you $2,000. It boasts a 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync VRR, and Dolby Vision HDR. These deals are a glimpse of the exceptional offers you can find during this year’s Black Friday season.

Whether you’re looking to enhance your home theater experience or upgrade your current setup, there are options suitable for a variety of needs and budgets. Stay tuned for more updates on the best Black Friday deals 2024 and happy shopping!