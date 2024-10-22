Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Samsung has unveiled the Special Edition model of its Galaxy Z Fold flagship.

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition 📱 • 6.5 and 8 inch display

• Ultra Flexible Glass

• 200MP Main Camera 📸

• IP48 certified 💦

• No Spen Support 🚫

• 4.9mm unfolded & 10.6mm folded Repost #Samsung #GalaxyZFold #UnfoldYourWorld pic.twitter.com/Pyafe30r4A — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) October 21, 2024

This new iteration, which is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, boasts several enhancements including larger displays and an upgraded camera. However, it is currently announced only for the South Korean market, with a potential future release in China.

The Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold features a slimmer profile at 10.6mm and weighs 236 grams. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it is 1.5mm thinner and 3 grams lighter.

Special moments deserve to be captured in all their glory! Turn your #KarvaChauth moments into picture-perfect moments with Photo Assist on Galaxy Z Fold6. #GalaxyAI #GalaxyZFold6 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/I3iHPfoC7o — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) October 18, 2024

This model comes with 16GB of memory as standard and a significant upgrade to its camera, featuring a 200-megapixel wide-angle sensor, up from the previous 50 megapixels.

Huge displays, more battery life! Even with bigger and higher resolution displays, Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition achieves 78 hours of audio playback That’s 1 hour longer than the Z Fold6 while having the same battery It also matches it in video playback pic.twitter.com/4i4zAy6H1k — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 21, 2024

Samsung’s new foldable refinement

The device’s displays have also been increased to 8.0 inches on the inner screen and 6.5 inches on the outer screen, slightly larger than the previous 7.6 and 6.3 inches, respectively. In addition to these hardware improvements, the Galaxy Z Fold SE sports a new banded pattern on the back.

Despite these updates, early reviews suggest that the new model may not resolve some of the fundamental concerns associated with foldable devices—a category that Samsung has been a key player in pioneering. Priced at 2,789,600 KRW, which is just over $2,000, the Galaxy Z Fold SE will be available in South Korea starting Friday, October 25th. Enthusiasts outside of South Korea, particularly in China, might have the opportunity to get their hands on this device should Samsung decide to expand its release further.

While the Galaxy Z Fold SE doesn’t bring groundbreaking innovations to the table, it represents Samsung’s continued refinement of the foldable smartphone. For those seeking the best of Samsung’s foldable technology, the Galaxy Z Fold SE is poised to be a sought-after model.