Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Samsung has unveiled the Special Edition model of its Galaxy Z Fold flagship.

This new iteration, which is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, boasts several enhancements including larger displays and an upgraded camera. However, it is currently announced only for the South Korean market, with a potential future release in China.

The Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold features a slimmer profile at 10.6mm and weighs 236 grams. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it is 1.5mm thinner and 3 grams lighter.

This model comes with 16GB of memory as standard and a significant upgrade to its camera, featuring a 200-megapixel wide-angle sensor, up from the previous 50 megapixels.

Samsung’s new foldable refinement

The device’s displays have also been increased to 8.0 inches on the inner screen and 6.5 inches on the outer screen, slightly larger than the previous 7.6 and 6.3 inches, respectively. In addition to these hardware improvements, the Galaxy Z Fold SE sports a new banded pattern on the back.

Despite these updates, early reviews suggest that the new model may not resolve some of the fundamental concerns associated with foldable devices—a category that Samsung has been a key player in pioneering. Priced at 2,789,600 KRW, which is just over $2,000, the Galaxy Z Fold SE will be available in South Korea starting Friday, October 25th. Enthusiasts outside of South Korea, particularly in China, might have the opportunity to get their hands on this device should Samsung decide to expand its release further.

While the Galaxy Z Fold SE doesn’t bring groundbreaking innovations to the table, it represents Samsung’s continued refinement of the foldable smartphone. For those seeking the best of Samsung’s foldable technology, the Galaxy Z Fold SE is poised to be a sought-after model.

