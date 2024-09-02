Samsung Food Plus introduces AI-enhanced meal planning

Samsung is set to enhance its gastronomical application, Samsung Food, by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities aimed at improving meal planning. The app will have a monthly subscription fee of $7 and will identify food items through a phone camera, suggest meals from these ingredients, and assist users with food inventory management.

The upgraded version, known as Samsung Food Plus, provides personalized meal plans based on the user’s available ingredients and nutritional needs. The app also includes a ‘Food List’ feature, that suggests recipes based on photos of food items added by the user. Post cooking, the used ingredients are automatically removed from the list. Plus, the app’s ‘Smart Recommendation’ feature suggests healthier alternatives for items on the user’s food list.

The ‘Meal Planner’ feature allows for simple meal scheduling for the week ahead, tailored to personal dietary needs and nutritional goals.

AI incorporations in Samsung Food Plus

The app also generates a convenient shopping list based on the meal plan to ensure users have the necessary ingredients, and any leftover ingredients are added to a ‘Use-by’ section, minimizing food waste.

Samsung Food Plus subscription costs $6.99 monthly or $59.99 annually, providing access to the Food List feature, free of in-app ads, and allowing users to customize meal plans and recipe options. Moreover, the app is designed to prioritize foods that are close to expiration in the Food List for meal planning.

A unique feature, Vision AI, uses the phone camera to identify and add items to the Food List. This also works in tandem with Samsung’s smart refrigerators, which automatically update the Food List based on AI-identified items inside, ensuring no food goes unnoticed or wasted.

The app also upholds nutritional balance based on individual dietary needs, accommodating a personalized meal plan for every user, and collaborates with Samsung’s smart ovens that preheat, set timers, and adjust cooking temperatures per the recipe chosen. It also suggests recipes based on the ingredients available in your Samsung smart refrigerator, and users can remotely monitor food and get real-time cooking updates.

The recent updates aim to transform the app into an all-round food management tool, simplifying meal planning and preparation with the ingredients at hand. It also provides recipe suggestions based on dietary preferences and allergies, records daily and weekly nutritional charts, and can be synchronized with online shopping carts. Lastly, it allows multiple users, making it ideal for shared households and includes a notification system to remind you to restock or meal prep.