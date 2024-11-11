Samsung Galaxy S24 enters top 10 sales

The iPhone 15 has become the world’s best-selling smartphone in the third quarter of 2024. According to market research firm Counterpoint, the iPhone 15 topped global smartphone sales, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro ranking just behind it. Apple’s performance mirrors last year’s success when the iPhone 14 series dominated Counterpoint’s Q3 2023 data.

While Apple took the top three spots, Samsung also showed its mettle with several smartphones in the rankings. In good news for Samsung, the Korean smartphone maker saw one of its flagship S series devices, the Galaxy S24, make it into the top 10 selling devices for the first time since 2018. This makes the Galaxy S24 the only Android flagship device in a list otherwise comprised of more affordable smartphones, specifically those under $400.

Samsung’s sales success in Q3

Meanwhile, the mid-range A series continued to do the heavy lifting for Samsung, with the Galaxy A15 4G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, and Galaxy A05 all finding a spot on the top-selling phones list in Q3 2024. The only other brand that found a place in the top 10 list was Xiaomi with Redmi 13C 4G coming in at 9th position, much like its predecessor.

The top 10 best-selling phones are estimated to account for around 19% of global smartphone sales in Q3 2024. Counterpoint estimates that artificial intelligence could help both Apple and Samsung cement their dominance in the smartphone race. Apple’s first set of AI features, dubbed Apple Intelligence, were rolled out with the iOS 18.1 update last week, and the next major update is set to arrive with the release of iOS 18.2 sometime in December.

While Android devices still dominate the global market in terms of volume, this top 10 list serves as a reminder that the vast majority of sales are driven by budget-friendly options. High-end, premium Android devices typically do not make as significant an impact on the global sales charts.