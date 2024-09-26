Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price leaked

Samsung has prematurely started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 FE in the US. The phone starts at $650 for the 128GB model and goes up to $709.99 for the 256GB variant. This is a $50 increase from last year’s S23 FE, which launched at $599.

Yo Samsung, sue yourself! Samsung is listing the Galaxy S24 FE early here:https://t.co/4cNNdGNEA9 starts at 649,99 USD — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 24, 2024

The S24 FE boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 1900 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400e processor and comes with 8GB of RAM. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary wide-angle rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

The front camera is a 10MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a 4,700mAh battery that supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung pre-order details revealed

It features an aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen protection, with IP68 water and dust resistance. The S24 FE runs on One UI 6.1.1.

Color options for the S24 FE are more muted compared to previous releases, with pastel blue, mint, graphite, and gray available. AI integration is expected to be a key selling point once the phone is officially announced.

Samsung is promising seven years of Android updates and security patches for the S24 FE, matching Google’s recent update promises and Apple’s unofficial seven-year policy. This extended software support could be a factor in the price increase. The Galaxy S24 FE is set to launch on October 3rd, 2024.

Customers can expect some generous pre-order deals, potentially including store credit towards Samsung wearables. Given Samsung’s history of aggressive promotions, there’s also a possibility that the price of the S24 FE could be reduced in the near future.