Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Pixel 8a: Camera showdown

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Google Pixel 8a are two of the best midrange phones on the market. They both have great cameras, but which one is better? I took 100 photos with each phone over the past two weeks.

The results may surprise you. In the daytime, both phones perform very well. The Galaxy S24 FE produces brighter images that look vibrant and lively.

The Pixel 8a captures more detail and color accuracy, even if the images are slightly darker. For macro photography, the Galaxy S24 FE does better. It produces brighter, more colorful, and vibrant images of flowers and plants.

The Pixel 8a sometimes makes colors look flat. However, the Galaxy S24 FE has a bug.

Camera comparison insights

After taking a macro photo, the camera refuses to refocus properly for wide shots until you restart the camera app. The Galaxy S24 FE’s 3x telephoto lens gives it a big advantage over the Pixel 8a for zooming in on distant subjects. The Pixel 8a relies on digital zoom and can’t compete.

At night, the Pixel 8a outperforms the Galaxy S24 FE. The Pixel 8a maintains impressive detail in low light. The Galaxy S24 FE produces brighter night images but tends to overexpose some areas.

So which phone has the better camera? It depends on what you value most. The Pixel 8a is best for detailed, color-accurate images, especially at night.

The Galaxy S24 FE is better if you prefer brighter images, macro photography, and zoom. Both phones offer excellent camera performance overall. But the Galaxy S24 FE provides a more versatile and consistent photography experience for most people.