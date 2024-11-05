Samsung Galaxy S25 to feature seamless updates

Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce seamless A/B software updates with its upcoming Galaxy S25 series. This feature, which has been available on rival smartphones for nearly a decade, allows for faster and more efficient updates by downloading them in the background and switching boot partitions when rebooting. According to industry insiders, the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra will be the first Samsung flagships to support seamless updates.

This move follows the inclusion of the feature on the Galaxy A55, suggesting that Samsung is ready to bring it to higher-end devices. While Samsung has not officially confirmed this information, the company is expected to deliver the Galaxy S25 series with the promise of seven major updates from Android 15 onwards.

Samsung introduces seamless updates

This commitment to long-term software support is crucial, as Google may release Android 16 just months after the launch of Samsung’s next flagships. The adoption of seamless updates is a significant step forward for Samsung, as it aims to improve the user experience and reduce the time users spend waiting for their devices to update. With this feature, users can continue using their phones while updates are installed in the background, minimizing interruptions and downtime.

As Samsung continues to compete with rivals like Apple and Google, the introduction of seamless updates demonstrates the company’s dedication to enhancing its software support and providing a more streamlined experience for its users. However, owners of current flagship models, such as the Galaxy S24 and S23, may miss out on this feature, as it is expected to debut with the Galaxy S25 series.