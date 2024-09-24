Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is making waves with its sleek design and impressive features. Leaked images suggest the device will be significantly thinner than its predecessor, measuring just 8.2mm thick. This makes it even slimmer than Apple’s latest iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The S25 Ultra’s side bezels are also expected to be reduced, further enhancing its streamlined appearance.

Despite the thinner profile, the phone will maintain its 5,000mAh battery capacity, ensuring users can enjoy its features without compromising on battery life. In addition to the S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25+ will retain its 4,900mAh battery, while the standard Galaxy S25 will continue to feature a 4,000mAh unit.

According to renowned leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 is set to be an incredibly slim 7.2mm. The camera setup on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also generating buzz.

Samsung’s sleek design and features

The phone will likely boast three main sensors, arranged vertically on the back. These are expected to include a primary camera, an ultrawide lens, and a periscope camera for improved zoom capabilities. Accompanying the main sensors will be a laser autofocus system, an LED flash, and a dedicated 3x telephoto camera.

With the current Galaxy S24 Ultra already featuring a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP 5x telephoto, the S25 Ultra is poised to push the boundaries of smartphone photography even further. As anticipation builds for the Galaxy S25 series, more details are expected to surface in the coming months. Samsung typically unveils its new Galaxy S lineup in January, so tech enthusiasts won’t have to wait long to see what the company has in store.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s combination of a sleek design, powerful camera system, and robust battery life is set to make it a strong contender in the premium smartphone market. As the launch approaches, all eyes will be on Samsung to see how the S25 Ultra stacks up against its rivals.