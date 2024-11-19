Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 impresses content creators

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip6 is the latest addition to its foldable smartphone lineup. The device comes with a range of new features and improvements that make it a great choice for content creators. The Z Flip6 is faster than its predecessor, with more RAM, a larger battery, and a better camera setup.

It is a great option for those upgrading from an older Flip or buying their first foldable phone. The FlexCam feature offers a versatile camera experience, unlocking new creative options for content creators. The new AutoZoom can find the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making necessary adjustments.

Galaxy Z Flip6 features for creators

The FlexWindow provides access to Samsung Health updates and notifications and allows you to select the next track on your music widget. The voice recorder is crisp and blocks out unnecessary noise, making it useful for journalists.

However, the Z Flip6 is not without its bugs and glitches. Notification delays are a problem, and the notifications on the cover screen’s always-on display are dim and unreadable. Despite these issues, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 proves to be a valuable tool for both everyday use and content creation, thanks to its enhanced features and usability.

Its price ranges from R24,000 to R26,000, depending on the storage space required.