Samsung offers 50% off OLED TVs

Samsung is offering an incredible 50% discount on its OLED TVs as part of its early Black Friday sales. This is a great opportunity for consumers to upgrade their home entertainment systems at a significant saving. The Samsung S90C OLED TVs deliver stunning picture quality with deep blacks and vibrant colors.

The 4K resolution ensures crisp and clear details for an immersive viewing experience. The S90C has received high ratings from tech experts and has been praised for its exceptional contrast and color accuracy. This model also includes features such as Dolby Atmos support for a rich audio experience and Object Tracking Sound technology that enhances sound immersion by tracking on-screen action.

With its sleek design and minimal bezels, the S90C fits seamlessly into any living room decor while providing a stunning visual centerpiece. The TV is equipped with smart capabilities, allowing users to access popular streaming services directly from their remote control. If you’re in the market for a new television this holiday season, the Samsung 65″ S90C at $1,299 is an unbeatable deal that combines cutting-edge technology with a stunning display.

In addition to the S90C, Samsung is offering record-low prices on other models as well. The Samsung S95D OLED 4K TV is available from $1,899 for the 55-inch model.

Samsung’s early Black Friday deals

It is praised for its exceptional picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and beautiful design. The Samsung QN800D Neo QLED 8K TV is also on sale, with the 65-inch model priced at $2,599.99. It features stunning picture quality, effective 8K upscaling, and a sleek, slim build.

For those on a budget, the Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV is available for $649.99. It offers a slim design, Quantum HDR, and useful features like Motion Xcelerator technology. Samsung is also offering discounts on its Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, major appliances, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 7.

These deals represent some of the best discounts seen all year. Best Buy is also offering a “buy one, get one free” promotion on select Samsung TVs. If you purchase either an 85-inch or 98-inch Samsung TV, you’ll receive a 40-inch TV for free.

The 40-inch TV is perfect for smaller spaces and can even serve as a computer monitor. With Black Friday approaching, now is the ideal time to take advantage of these incredible deals on Samsung TVs and other products. Whether you’re upgrading your TV, phone, or home appliances, Samsung’s early Black Friday sale is worth checking out.