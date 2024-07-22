Samsung replaces in-house messaging app with Google Messages

Samsung is making significant changes to its Galaxy devices with the announcement of a new policy: Google Messages will replace the preloaded messaging application, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 models. This signifies a shift in Samsung’s strategy, reflecting a stronger collaboration with Google, as it chooses to incorporate Google’s default messaging software over its own.

The change illustrates Samsung’s willingness to be more intimately tied to Google’s ecosystem. However, the exact nature of benefits to consumers from this sizable shift in approach remains to be seen.

Samsung Messages had been a vital part of the Galaxy smartphones’ user experience. But, its importance has been dwindling since the Galaxy S22 series’ debut in 2022, where it was offered merely as an optional feature. In fact, Samsung decided to promote Google Messages as the default messaging app from the Galaxy S22 series.

While the Samsung Messages app is still available in the Galaxy Store, users are now subtly urged to use Google Messages due to its advanced features and flawless integration with other Google services. Notably, it supports Rich Communication Services (RCS), a next-generation protocol presenting an enhanced messaging experience via features like typing indications, read receipts, and high-quality media sharing.

This change was formally shared with users via the Samsung Members app. Samsung devices, starting with the Flip6, Fold6, and subsequent models, will now come without Samsung Messages pre-installed.

Samsung’s shift to Google Messaging app

Providing a fresh and improved experience, Google Messages aims to unify messaging across the Samsung device ecosystem.

Google Messages promises reliability and offers advanced features like Rich Communication Services (RCS), which enables high-quality picture messaging, emoji sharing, and superior group chats. Nonetheless, Samsung reminds users that they still have Samsung Messages as a downloadable option from the Google Play Store.

The extent of this change’s global implementation remains unclear. Some US Galaxy Z Fold 6 users reported their devices arriving sans the pre-installed Samsung Messages app. Meanwhile, it was included in some devices in specific European and Canadian markets. This discrepancy draws attention to possible regional differences in app distribution due to varying regulations or licensing agreements per country.

Alternative models from the same range, like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, reportedly still contain the pre-installed Samsung Messages app globally. Importantly, Samsung’s upcoming models may no longer have Samsung Messages pre-installed, shifting to Google Messages instead. Users can still download the Samsung Messages app separately but might find some past features missing.

This policy change starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 signifies a deepening bond between Samsung and Google. It also displays Samsung’s readiness to evolve with the continuous advancements in smartphone communication technology.