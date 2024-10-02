samsung unveils Galaxy S24 FE amid stock concerns

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 series, which have quickly gained popularity among consumers.

The Galaxy S24 FE, a budget-friendly alternative to the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, is already facing stock shortages in the USA. The unlocked version is out of stock, while carrier variants from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and US Cellular are still available.

Say hello to the new #GalaxyS24 FE. Packed with #GalaxyAI and our best #camera in the FE series yet, it’s made to spark your creativity and take your ideas to the next level. Pick a color that vibes with your style & make it your own. Know more: https://t.co/0odUVGAZ5P #Samsung pic.twitter.com/ExYeKNDSgh — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) October 1, 2024

The situation is slightly better in other markets, such as the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and India, where the Galaxy S24 FE remains available for pre-order. The Galaxy Tab S10 series, Samsung’s first tablets designed specifically for artificial intelligence capabilities, is also experiencing limited availability in the USA. The 12GB + 256GB model is out of stock for both Verizon and T-Mobile variants, and the Wi-Fi model’s pre-order button is currently grayed out.

Introducing the most powerful Galaxy AI tablet, Galaxy Tab S10 Series, designed for ultimate productivity. Experience the synergy of the S Pen and Galaxy AI, built on cutting-edge Galaxy technology.

Know more: https://t.co/Efilkr2Lgi#GalaxyTabS10 #GalaxyAI #Samsung pic.twitter.com/voofr3UXC2 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 30, 2024

For the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, only the 12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi variant is available for pre-order, with the availability of the 512GB and 1TB variants unclear. Despite the stock issues in the USA, the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 series remain more readily available in other markets, such as the UK and Germany. The early success of these devices suggests strong consumer interest, although it also highlights potential supply chain challenges for Samsung.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series boasts significant performance upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Honestly, there are a lot of things worthy to be criticised about the Galaxy S24 FE, and the Exynos 2400e chip is not one of them. It is genuinely a great chip, even though it is a slightly downgraded version of the regular Exynos 2400. Aside from that, Galaxy AI is still a nice… pic.twitter.com/BvxVRBdf19 — Alvin (@sondesix) September 29, 2024

Samsung addresses stock shortages amid demand

These new tablets feature an 18% increase in CPU performance, a 28% boost in GPU power, and a 14% enhancement in NPU capabilities.

The enhanced processing power supports faster and more responsive AI features, which can be accessed through written prompts using the new Galaxy AI Key on compatible Book Cover Keyboards. The Galaxy Tab S10 series also offers a range of productivity and creative tools, such as Note Assist for efficient notetaking and Sketch to Image for transforming sketches into images. Additionally, these tablets act as central hubs for smart home management, allowing users to control SmartThings enabled devices through the large screen and optimized features.

Samsung has expanded its third-party app ecosystem for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, providing access to leading apps like Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Noteshelf, Clip Studio Paint, PicsArt, and Sketchbook. These apps cater to a range of professional and creative needs, further enhancing the capabilities of the tablets. The Galaxy Tab S10 series is available for preorder, with general availability beginning October 3.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starts at $1,199.99, while the Galaxy Tab S10+ starts at $999.99. Both models come in various storage options and color choices. Samsung offers an enhanced trade-in value of up to $800 for those who preorder from Samsung.com or Best Buy.

The tablets will also be available in a 5G model at major carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.