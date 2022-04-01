During a crisis, how can you scale your business to adjust to the changes that may come with it?

Businesses all over the world are grappling with the effects of war, and some in ways they did not anticipate. Entrepreneurs, however, are resourceful by nature. Many people often cope and even prosper under difficult circumstances.

Here are 5 ways to scale your business up or down during a crisis:

1. Keep Track of Your Business Cash Flow

Money is scarce during a crisis, as many industries grind to a halt. When facing adversity, concentrate on cash flow, particularly accounts receivable.

If you don’t currently accept credit cards or automated clearing house payments from customers, now is the time to start. It’s also simple for businesses on both sides of the equation to set up payment alternatives using PayPal.

In addition, you may take on new clients during a crisis. These may be organizations with no payment history. If this is the case, ask if they can make a big deposit upfront to secure your cash flow.

After that, start a productive working relationship right away and search for ways to scale your accounting team.

2. Keep an Eye Out for New Clients

A crisis is not the time to take advantage of others. Rather, it’s an opportunity to be inventive and ingenious.

Some industries may go into a downturn during cyclical periods, while others may rise. Therefore, look for industries that are developing and think of ways you can provide them with value. This will help you scale up your business development and connection building.

Suppose you know of some delivery companies or warehouses that are experiencing strong demand for products, services, or personnel. Think to yourself, “How can I help?” You can bet that your previous or current clients are doing the same thing.

As your company diversifies and services clients in new ways, think of ways you can expand and help someone else. In addition, keep in touch with those to whom you reach out. Find out what makes them unique and how you might collaborate.

3. Empower a Business Workforce That Works From Home

Nearly every industry has at least one section of its personnel in remote work solutions. These changes are now achievable because of technological advancements. Making the switch requires powerful connectivity, in addition to time, effort, and investment in gear and software.

A remote workforce also needs leaders to manage their people and resources differently. There are numerous online tools available for learning how to lead remote teams and manage work-from-home life. At the same time, you can learn to balance the job, schooling, and parenting needs.

Share these tools with your team. In addition, urge them to use them to ensure that you can successfully scale your workforce.

4. Change Your Spending Habits To Scale Your Business

Organizations that are tech-driven have an advantage when managing a crisis. Companies can use technology to connect with their employees and clients. Furthermore, they can establish remote work settings when they need to.

As a result, you may discover that you can accomplish more with less. For example, you won’t require as much real estate for offices if your employees operate remotely or in coworking spaces.

5. Maintain Your Business Composure

It’s unavoidable for many businesses to lose money as they emerge from a crisis. When revenue is low and good individuals have been laid off or left the company, it’s tough to remain calm. However, whether you are scaling up or down, continue to fulfill your daily tasks with dignity.

In addition, keep doing your best to support your neighborhood and its people. Focusing on things that benefit your business now and in the future will pave the way for greater success post-crisis.

Summary

We all need to adjust to the changes in our world, whether it’s a crisis or a slow trend. These 5 ways to scale your business can help significantly during a crisis.

Facing unpredictability is a normal part of life and business. Therefore, don’t just sit and wait until the changes force you to move. Be that leader who is one step ahead.

Furthermore, be ready to pitch in and help wherever you can and prepare to accelerate after the crisis is over. Constantly adjust to changes and scale your business up or down to match the issues you’re encountering. That’s the only sure way to succeed during a crisis.

Image Credit: Rodnae Productions; Pexels; Thank you!