Scientists achieve two-way communication in dreams

In a groundbreaking experiment, two people successfully communicated with each other through their dreams. The study was conducted by REMspace, a California-based startup that specializes in lucid dreaming technology. The participants, who were sleeping in separate locations, were fitted with specialized equipment that monitored their brain waves and other biological data.

When one participant entered a lucid dream state, a server detected the brain activity and sent a one-word message to the dreamer through earbuds. The dreamer then repeated the word aloud in their dream, which was captured by the server and stored. Eight minutes later, when the second participant entered a lucid dream, the server transmitted the stored message to them.

Lucid dreaming communications demonstrated

Upon waking, the second participant confirmed receiving and repeating the word in their dream. REMspace CEO and founder Michael Raduga said, “This opens the door to countless commercial applications, reshaping how we think about communication and interaction in the dream world.”

Lucid dreaming occurs during the REM stage of sleep when the brain is most active and dreams are vivid.

About 55 percent of people experience at least one lucid dream in their lifetime, according to multiple studies. While the technology used in the experiment has not been fully disclosed and awaits scientific review and replication, it could potentially benefit mental health treatment and skills training if validated. The concept of communicating through dreams, reminiscent of the movie “Inception,” raises intriguing questions about the future of work and rest.

If refined and validated, this technology could revolutionize the way we communicate and interact with our subconscious minds.