Sean Diddy Combs arrested for sex trafficking

Sean “Diddy” Combs, a well-known rapper and music mogul, was arrested by federal agents in New York on Monday. He faces serious charges including sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape. The allegations suggest that Combs coerced women and others to fulfill his sexual desires.

They say he involved them in recorded sexual activities he reportedly called “Freak Outs.”

Attorney Gloria Allred announced a new lawsuit today against Sean "Diddy" Combs that alleges he and another man raped a woman at Bad Boy Studios in New York City in 2001 and distributed video of the assault.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, defended him. He said, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

His lawyers say "at this point, there is no request from counsel that the Court take any action" regarding which jail he's in.

The most notable accusation came from singer and dancer Cassie, his former partner.

She filed a lawsuit in 2023, claiming she endured years of abuse. Cassie alleged that Combs trafficked, raped, and assaulted her over a decade-long period, beginning when she was signed to his record label in 2005. Surveillance footage from a Los Angeles hotel in March 2016 appears to support parts of Cassie’s allegations.

The video shows Combs chasing her down a corridor, punching and kicking her, and attempting to drag her back to his room. Combs later issued a statement calling his behavior “inexcusable” and accepting “full responsibility” for his actions in the footage. Cassie’s lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount the day after she filed it.

Combs faces serious sexual allegations

Combs’ attorney stressed that this was not an admission of guilt. Another lawsuit involves Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, who alleges that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted him at a party in 1997.

The court awarded Cardello-Smith a $100 million default judgment after Combs failed to appear for a virtual hearing. Combs’ legal team disputed the judgment and Cardello-Smith’s credibility, noting his criminal background. Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones also filed a lawsuit in February 2024.

He claimed he was subjected to unwanted advances and forced to engage in sexual activities directed by Combs. Jones alleges prolonged harassment and claims to have video and audio evidence of illegal activities involving Combs and his entourage. Combs has consistently denied all allegations against him.

His legal team has called the lawsuits baseless or indicative of financial opportunism. Despite his denials, the weight of the allegations and evidence has cast a shadow over Combs’ career. As the legal proceedings continue, the allegations against Combs are set to dominate headlines.

Each new claim adds complexity to the accusations, raising questions about accountability and justice in the music industry.