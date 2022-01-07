7 Music Apps for Making Your Own Music

Whether you’re a new, younger student or aspire to become the next Dan Reynolds, free online music apps offer a great place to start.

Do you want to make your own beats or music? If that’s the case, you’re in the right place.

So, if you want to start your own band or put your original music out there, go no further than your smartphone. Now, much like in K-Pop or BTS, you can easily produce your own music beats and form your own band. Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it?

If you don’t know how to make your own music online, though, you don’t have to worry. All the legwork has been done for you. Here are the seven greatest music-making apps.

1. GarageBand: Free Music App for Anyone

GarageBand is the best free music-making app available. iOS 14.0 or later is required. This free online music maker has been popular for many years. This makes it an obvious pick for the top slot.

GarageBand has you covered no matter what. Whether you’re a complete beginner or eager to take your music-making to the next level, this is the place to start.

Apple’s long-running music-making software includes a variety of touch instruments and multi-touch gestures. They help you in playing guitars, keyboards, and creating rhythms with DJ-style effects, among other things.

It gives you access to a variety of audio recordings, Apple Loops, and musical instruments. In addition, it offers professional mixing effects and sound packs. Therefore, you can make music wherever you are.

2. BandLab: Music Production Studio

BandLab is also free. Android 5.0 or higher is required, as well as iOS 11.0 or higher. BandLab is the world’s most popular free online music studio. Use it for creating your own songs and mashups. There are over 9 million users of this software.

You can record, produce, edit, and remix any fine-tune to perfection. Additionally, you can do it while on the road using BandLab’s multi-track editor. Furthermore, BandLab also allows you to connect with other DJs and artists. This allows you to form a band with well-known musicians, rappers, guitarists, and other musicians.

3. Music Maker JAM

Music Maker JAM is free with in-app purchases. It requires iOS 9.3 or later, and all Android versions are supported. Music Maker JAM will convert you into a fan of music-making apps, even if you aren’t already.

It has dozens of studio-quality loops. This music mix app allows you to create and share fantastic music with the rest of the world. As a member of this music-making community, you’ll get access to over 10 free packs. This includes over 2000 loops to let you create your own album on your smartphone.

4. n-Track Studio 9: Mix and Record

n-Track Studio 9 is a free app. It’s available for Android, iOS, and Windows compatibility. It is an online music studio that allows you to record and share an endless number of songs and MIDI tracks. Share with the Songtree community; maximum 11 tracks without in-app purchases.

The app has a Guitar Amp, Piano Roll, VocalTune, Screen Drumkit, 2D and 3D Sonograms. These and much more are among the many creative tools available on n-Track Studio 9. Therefore, if you’re hoping to establish a reputation for yourself in the music world, this free online song maker could be ideal.

5. Groovebox

Another free app is Groovebox. iOS 13.0 or above is required for compatibility. Groovebox is a gorgeous music-making app. It includes an inspired synth, presets, and world-class touchable instruments.

You can rapidly create, remix, and record your own tunes and melodies with this free music maker program. Groovebox turns your iPhone or iPad into an online music studio.

6. Music Memos

Music Memos is a free app. iOS 11.0 or later is required. Apple’s Music Memos is one of the best free music-making tools for musicians. It lets you capture and organize new song ideas.

On your iPhone or iPad, Music Memos allows you to record anything. Record piano, acoustic guitar, voice, or any other musical instrument in high-quality. In addition, it lets you import your ideas to GarageBand. This allows you to add extra instruments and sound like a pro!

7. Cubasis 2

Cubasis 2 is the sequel to Cubasis. The price is $49.99. iOS 13.0 or higher is required, as well as Android 8.0 or higher.

Steinberg’s Cubasis is an iOS-based online music studio. It allows you to easily record, edit, mix, and generate a large number of songs. It has incredible touch-optimized features like real-time pitch-shifting and time-stretching. In addition, it has spin FX, a small sampler, a virtual analog synthesizer, and much more.

Cubasis is one of the best music-making apps on the market right now. It has an extensive library of built-in instrument sounds and performance capabilities.

Concluding Thought

On the basis of ease and popularity, the apps listed above are among the top music-making apps. Download them and use them to create your own music anywhere, at any time. Therefore, choose your favorite and produce an album…right on your phone.