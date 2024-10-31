Severe weather alert issued for Kansas

While many of these locations could use the rainfall due to ongoing drought, keep your guard up against severe weather the next couple of days. Thunderstorms with severe wind gusts and large hail, are expected to develop on Tuesday / Wednesday from the Plains northward into… pic.twitter.com/Ocd3luBNqM — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 28, 2024

A cold front will bring the threat of tornadoes and damaging winds to parts of the Central Plains, Midwest, and South through Halloween. The worst of the weather is expected during the evening. Meteorologists are tracking the storm system that could potentially create severe tornado activity.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed and be prepared to take cover if necessary.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon into tonight. Some storms are expected to be capable of producing wind gusts to 70 mph, and brief tornadoes. Remain weather aware today! pic.twitter.com/GcVEwfohtO — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 30, 2024

This weather system is particularly concerning as it combines seasonal changes with a mass of unstable air, increasing the likelihood of tornadoes. Expert forecasts suggest that the regions most at risk include parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.

In addition to the tornado threat, damaging winds and heavy rainfall could cause further disruptions. Communities are being urged to secure outdoor objects and prepare for possible power outages.

The warm temps with strong winds will continue through tomorrow. Late tomorrow afternoon into the evening a cold front will move through the area bringing the chance for severe weather. The main threats will be for damaging winds however, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/7d1yyrzCjp — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 29, 2024

Many Americans will be busting out the snow chains on Wednesday amid a winter weather advisory in the West while people in the central U.S. need to keep an eye on severe thunderstorms.

It's a multihazard day with fire weather🔥, gusty winds🍃, and severe storms⛈️all in today's forecast. #okwx #texomawx 1) Fire Weather: Gusty winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation will raise the risk of wildfires, especially out west. Avoid activities that could cause a spark. pic.twitter.com/hipTjXBP67 — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) October 30, 2024

Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible across southeastern Nebraska, northwestern Missouri, eastern Kansas, and parts of northeastern Oklahoma as a cold front moves in, according to the National Weather Service. A slight chance of severe thunderstorms is expected from southwestern Iowa to parts of northern Texas.

Kansas faces severe tornado threat

Heavy downpours could also lead to isolated instances of flash flooding from central Wisconsin to northeastern Texas despite the recent dryness in the region, forecasters warned. Through Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters expect rain to scuttle Halloween festivities in parts of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region, including major cities such as Detroit and Cleveland. Thunderstorms may also hamper holiday plans in the South, especially a swath of the region from Houston to Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Though the rain could cause flooding, damaging winds and hail are the main hazards through midweek, meteorologists said. Moderate to heavy snow is expected across higher elevations in Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado on Wednesday thanks to a potent storm, according to the weather service. Several winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories that were placed earlier this week remain in effect.

Those in the mountain ranges may see up to a foot of snow as colder air combines with high moisture. Conditions may make traveling difficult, especially in the dark. “Be prepared for winter driving conditions and slower travel should you need to venture out into the high country.

In the wake of the storm, much colder air will lead to frost and freeze concerns for the lower elevations,” the service warned. Stay tuned to local weather stations for updates and alerts as the situation unfolds. Being prepared and staying informed is crucial for safety during severe weather events like this.