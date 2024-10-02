Sheehy and Tester debate crucial race

The pivotal Senate race in Montana was on full display Monday night as Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Republican challenger Tim Sheehy faced off in a heated debate.

Montana is changing. And it’s because of rich folks like Tim Sheehy coming here, buying multiple houses and jacking up costs for the rest of us. I’ve lived here my whole life—and I’ll never stop fighting to defend Montana. — Jon Tester (@jontester) October 1, 2024

This race is crucial, as it could decide which party controls the Senate, with Republicans needing a net gain of just two seats to take control.

I’m ranked as one of the most effective senators because I’m not interested in playing political games. I know people are counting on me back home—so I roll up my sleeves and get to work. Thank you for your support Dave, I won’t let you down.https://t.co/mJjjL2dZjB pic.twitter.com/CHeVU26emn — Jon Tester (@jontester) September 29, 2024

Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, positioned himself as a candidate who can address pressing concerns such as high costs and border security, claiming Tester is a liberal aligned with the national Democratic Party. Tester countered by touting his bipartisan efforts and deep connection to Montana, suggesting his opponent is out of touch with the state’s needs. “You got somebody like me,” Tester emphasized in his closing statements, portraying the race as a “stark” choice.

Tim Sheehy tonight in a #MTSen debate on his past stereotypical comments about Native Americans: "The reality is, yeah, insensitive. I come from the military, as many of our tribal members do. We make insensitive jokes and probably off-color sometimes." https://t.co/FnIcXsYlpv — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) October 1, 2024

“Someone who’s been raised within 100 miles from where I was born, who will support public lands, support our health care system, support a woman’s right to choose.”

"The cash influx has made the race the most expensive per vote in Senate history, with spending on advertising poised to exceed $250 million in a state of about 1 million people and twice as many cows." https://t.co/YeUDdhPs2d @AmandaGordon — Josh Eidelson (@josheidelson) September 30, 2024

Sheehy retorted by underscoring Tester’s alignment with national Democrats, pointing out that Tester voted twice to impeach former President Donald Trump and opposed Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. “He voted with Biden and Harris every single time it mattered,” Sheehy asserted. The Montana race is significant as it could tip the balance of the Senate.

Republicans view Montana as a top target, especially considering Trump’s ease in winning the state in previous elections. Tester’s bid for re-election comes at a time when the political landscape in Montana has been changing, with a surge in new residents who skew Republican, according to a National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee analysis. Both candidates have their strategies and weaknesses.

Sheehy’s comments about Tester supporting President Joe Biden’s mental fitness have resonated with some voters like James Richmond, an IT consultant from Helena. “The line that broke for me is when [Tester] got up there and said: ‘Joe Biden’s great.

Debate highlights Tester and Sheehy differences

He’s sharp as a tack, everything, he has no problems.’ And basically telling me, with my own eyeballs, what I see, I’m full of s–t,” Richmond explained. In a survey conducted in late August, Sheehy led Tester by 6 points, with a net-positive favorability rating. Tester, however, lagged with a net-negative rating.

Speaking on the eve of the debate, Sheehy projected confidence, claiming, “We’re going to win this thing.”

But Tester remains optimistic, believing that he can appeal to Trump-supporting independents and Republicans. Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Gary Peters likened Tester’s campaign to that of Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican who won re-election in Maine despite Trump losing the state.

Both Maine and Montana have small populations, making retail politics critical. So far, Tester and his Democratic allies have outspent their Republican counterparts significantly on ads in Montana. Tester focused on local issues, avoiding direct criticism of Trump to not alienate potential supporters.

Tester’s history of defying partisan trends in Montana and his robust ground game, which includes strong support among Native American voters, provides some hope for his campaign. During the debate, Tester called out Sheehy for using stereotypes about Native Americans, which Sheehy admitted were “insensitive” but explained as part of his military background culture. The debate also touched on abortion, with Democrats believing a ballot initiative on the issue could energize support for Tester.

Sheehy said he would respect Montana voters’ decision but appeared open to federal action on abortion, stating he supports “common-sense life legislation” with exceptions for rape, incest, and the woman’s life. The Montana Senate race remains one to watch, as its outcome could shape the future balance of power in the U.S. Senate.