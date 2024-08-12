Sheikh Hasina steps down amid protests

Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was recently forced to step down from her position due to escalating protests. Protesters gathering at her residence thwarted her national address, following which she was advised to urgently exit the country for safety reasons.

In the unshared national address, Hasina alleged the United States’ intention was to engineer a change in the Bangladeshi government. She confessed her resignation was intended to avoid a violent outcome and insisted she could have held onto power if she gave in to American dominance. Hasina urged Bangladeshis not to be manipulated by radical factions.

Despite her sudden departure, Hasina expressed concerns over the potential for her exit to exacerbate the situation. Nevertheless, she also encouraged her fellow party members in the Awami League, hinting at a potential return, and reminded them of their resilience.

Sheikh Hasina’s hasty exit came about due to intense student protests. Initially triggered over reservation policies, the protests evolved into a full-scale conflict, leading to over 400 protestor casualties.

Hasina’s departure amidst rising unrest

As government anxiety increased, a violent crackdown on protestors ensued, which further fueled opposition against the prime minister. The reaction to this brutal repression led to the leader’s sudden departure and ignited debates about governmental accountability and use of force.

Amidst increasing tensions, Hasina denied labeling the student protestors as “Razakars,” a term referencing a paramilitary group from the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. She clarified her words were misunderstood and urged the public to remain calm and united. Hasina further stated that she valued the concerns of the students and ensured their voices would be heard.

US-Bangladesh relations deteriorated under Hasina’s tenure, especially after disputed elections that led to her party, the Awami League’s reelection. Towards the end of her term, she suggested a Western plot to convert Bangladesh and Myanmar into Christian nations. The US denied Hasina’s claims and encouraged the establishment of a democratic interim government in Bangladesh.

The progression of these affairs is being monitored by international communities, and all parties involved are hopeful for a peaceful resolution.