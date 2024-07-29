Sibling feud stirs Andhra Pradesh politics

Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh Congress Head, has been publicly criticizing her brother Jagan’s political actions, leading to speculation about her own political intentions. This sibling feud may indicate a concerning division within Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

Sharmila’s use of social media amplifies her disagreement with Jagan, particularly his claim that Congress was absent from the Delhi dharna due to links between Rahul Gandhi and Chandrababu Naidu. She has also highlighted Jagan’s shifting position on crucial issues, indicating pragmatism rather than conviction driving his actions. Her suspicions have prompted widespread debate about the political relationships and motivations at play.

Sharmila has challenged the existing political structure, asking why Congress should back Jagan’s involvement in the Delhi dharna. This, she feels is more about politics than ideology.

Sibling rivalry disrupts Andhra Pradesh Congress

She has also highlighted socio-economic disparities, highlighting potential areas for reform. Her questions have raised doubts about political alliances and the motivations behind them.

She has accused Jagan of maintaining a covert alliance with the BJP against the interests of Andhra Pradesh, enabling BJP to neglect the state’s special status and bifurcation rights. This, she asserts, is harmful to the state’s progress and autonomy.

Sharmila has questioned Jagan’s acceptance of YSR’s heritage and suggested he revise his political strategies. Many interpret her criticism as an indication of her own political aspirations.

Sharmila’s political course could change, depending on Jagan’s position within the I.N.D.I.A coalition. Speculations are rife that she may consider an alliance with the TDP, if circumstances dictate.