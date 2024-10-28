Sikh woman found dead in Halifax Walmart

A Walmart employee in Halifax, Nova Scotia, was found dead inside a walk-in oven at the store’s bakery department. The tragic incident occurred on October 19, and the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur. A GoFundMe page set up to support Ms.

Kaur’s family revealed heartbreaking details. Ms. Kaur’s mother, who also worked at the same Walmart location, had been trying to contact her daughter without success. Initially, coworkers believed Ms.

Kaur was assisting a customer. However, her mother eventually discovered her charred remains inside the oven. “Imagine the horror that her mother experienced when she opened the oven,” stated the fundraising page organized by a local Sikh society.

The page aims to assist Ms.

Sikh woman found dead in Halifax

Kaur’s family, including funding to help her father and brother travel from India.

Halifax Police confirmed the discovery of the 19-year-old in the store’s walk-in oven and noted that the investigation is ongoing. They emphasized that the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. Walmart has expressed its condolences and support for Ms.

Kaur’s family. “We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and her family. Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need,” a company spokesperson said.

The GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than C$192,000 (£106,000), significantly surpassing its initial C$50,000 target. The funds will assist the bereaved family during this difficult time. Ms.

Kaur was described on the fundraising page as a “young beautiful girl who came with big dreams,” highlighting her aspirations and the profound loss felt by those who knew her.