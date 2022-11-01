You may have seen the Snapchat Ghost logo unlimited times in your mobile application. But do you really know the concept of using a ghost as an icon for such a famous application? Do you ever think about the reason behind using a ghost as a Snapchat logo?

If you want to know the mystery of using a ghost as a logo for Snapchat, then stop here. We have shed light on the mystery of Snapchat Ghost. So just be with us to know all the details about the most famous Snapchat Ghost.

The Reason Behind the Snapchat Ghost

The concept of Snapchat Ghost is very captivating. Snapchat Ghost was the representation of the fact that messages that are sent through the Snapchat application disappear after some time. The images that are sent through this amazing application allow the recipient to see them just for once. After that, these images get deleted automatically. That is how the system software of this famous application works for its millions of users all around the globe.

The Ghost of Snapchat shows that your images are gone somewhere else. They disappear just like a ghost. It means the “There, Then gone” nature of the Snapchat application.

Who Created This Amazing Snapchat Application?

Do you know the answer to this above-mentioned question? If you know the history of Snapchat, then you are a very informative person. If you don’t know, then we are here for your help. Actually, Snapchat was first created by the name of “Picaboo” in the year of 2011. There were three founding members of the Picaboo application. Reggie Brown, Evan Spiegel, and Bobby Murphy were the founders.

Reggie Brown got the idea for the first time to create an application that has the option of disappearing the messages after some time. For this purpose, Reggie brown went to another co-founder of this application and shared his idea as Reggie brown did not know anything about running a business. Evan Spiegel was the one whom Reggie approached for this application. But both Reggie Brown and Evan Spiegel knew nothing about coding. So, they went to Bobby Murphy as he was quite good at application coding.

That’s how all three started working on this application. After working on this amazing application for several months, they came up with Picaboo in the market. Picaboo’s name was changed to the name “Snapchat” after some time.

Who Built the Snapchat Ghost Logo?

The Snapchat logo was created by one of the co-founders of this mobile application i.e., Evan Spiegel. Evan Spiegel said that he had created this ghost for the Picaboo logo. Picaboo actually means “picture of a ghost’ as “Pic a Boo”. Now Picaboo has changed to Snapchat.

There is true that Evan Spiegel knew nothing about graphic design. He said that he had created this logo in his bedroom. Evan Spiegel also said that he created this ghost in just one evening. He designed this ghost after getting inspired by the famous American rapper Ghostface Killah of the Wu-Tang group. The reason behind the inspiration from Ghostface Killah is that Evan Spiegel is also a rapper.

The Yellow and White Color of the Snapchat Logo

Evan Spiegel chose the yellow color for the background of the icon and the white color of the ghost. Upon asking, he said that he used yellow color because no other mobile application had used yellow color in their icons. That’s why he decided to choose the yellow color for the logo. Moving on, Evan Spiegel said that the white color of the ghost was decided as it represents the feelings of the community of the users.

Name of the Snapchat Ghost

After talking too much about the Snapchat Ghost, it is a must for us to tell you the name of the ghost. Evan Spiegel told the name of the ghost as “Ghostface Chillah” in an interview. He also said that “Ghostface Chillah is a silly dude”. Now, we know different versions of this Ghostface Chillah as it gets evolves with us.

Different Versions of Snapchat Ghost

Since the creation of this ghost in 2011, it has taken many shapes. The one created by Evan Spiegel in 2011 had a red tongue. The ghost was also smiling in this logo. This logo remained the official logo of Snapchat until 2013.

In 2013, Snapchat company modified its logo. In this logo, the Snapchat company removed all the facial expressions of the Ghostface Chillah.

Upon asking the officials of Snapchat, they said that facial expressions were removed intentionally. The sense behind the removal of expressions was that the community of users had very diverse emotions. A smiling ghost could not express all the expressions of the users.

Snapchat officials changed the logo again in 2019. This is the most recent logo of Snapchat. In this logo, they made a bold border of the ghost. There is also an alternative version of this 2019 logo. In the alternative version, the yellow box has many black dots in the icon.

In short, Snapchat ghost has a wonderful story just like the incredible Snapchat application. Next time when you see this ghost on your mobile, see it from a different perspective, and don’t forget to call it by its name “Ghostface Chillah”.