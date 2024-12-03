  • News

Snowstorm pounds Great Lakes for Thanksgiving

A substantial lake-effect snowstorm continues to pound Great Lakes communities, with millions bracing for more frigid air this week.

The storm has already resulted in epic snowfall totals, with some areas receiving between 3-5 feet of snow, while additional snow is expected. Significant snowfall has been reported in regions downwind of Lake Erie in northwestern and western New York, and Lake Ontario in northern New York.

An additional foot or more of snow is possible in the most persistent lake bands before conditions begin to wind down on Tuesday. In Hamburg, New York, residents have been working to clear the near two feet of snow that has accumulated. The storm has forced the closure of a ninety-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway and snarled holiday traffic across the country.

This week, an Alberta Clipper—a winter weather event known for fast-moving systems bringing snow—will descend from Canada, impacting states from the Dakotas to New England.

Snowstorm impacts Great Lakes communities

The event is set to begin on Wednesday, with the clipper system tracking into North Dakota and moving across the Great Lakes by Thursday.

Adding to the wintery conditions, an arctic blast is expected to plunge temperatures well below freezing across many cities. This cold snap will exacerbate the already harsh weather conditions faced by millions. In a dramatic turn of events, thundersnow was reported during the intense lake-effect snowstorm.

A video captured by an exclusive storm tracker showed thundersnow in action on Saturday evening, with lightning illuminating the sky over Blasdell, New York. Winter weather alerts are in effect across the US, including in the Great Lakes region where lake-effect snow warnings are still in place. Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast for the beginning of December.

