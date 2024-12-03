Snowstorm pounds Great Lakes for Thanksgiving

A substantial lake-effect snowstorm continues to pound Great Lakes communities, with millions bracing for more frigid air this week.

Lake-effect snow across parts of North America may impact #Thanksgiving2024 travel plans ❄️ Cold arctic air will persist well into next week helping to generate snow showers across the Great Lakes. Snow accumulations of over 50cm will bring disruption in places ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/G9tm9rDm0V — Met Office (@metoffice) November 29, 2024

The storm has already resulted in epic snowfall totals, with some areas receiving between 3-5 feet of snow, while additional snow is expected. Significant snowfall has been reported in regions downwind of Lake Erie in northwestern and western New York, and Lake Ontario in northern New York.

Arctic air will continue below normal temperatures across the eastern half of the U.S. early this week with heavy lake effect snow continuing downwind of the Great Lakes. High pressure over the western half of the U.S. will support mainly dry weather for much of the region with… pic.twitter.com/Wa5gPLK00J — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 2, 2024

An additional foot or more of snow is possible in the most persistent lake bands before conditions begin to wind down on Tuesday. In Hamburg, New York, residents have been working to clear the near two feet of snow that has accumulated. The storm has forced the closure of a ninety-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway and snarled holiday traffic across the country.

Welcome to meteorological winter! Are you #Weather-Ready for the winter season? Get ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at you at our brand new all-hazards resource page packed with the latest weather safety graphics, videos, social media posts, and more!… pic.twitter.com/MixM8aerfH — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 1, 2024

This week, an Alberta Clipper—a winter weather event known for fast-moving systems bringing snow—will descend from Canada, impacting states from the Dakotas to New England.

Snowstorm impacts Great Lakes communities

The event is set to begin on Wednesday, with the clipper system tracking into North Dakota and moving across the Great Lakes by Thursday.

Adding to the wintery conditions, an arctic blast is expected to plunge temperatures well below freezing across many cities. This cold snap will exacerbate the already harsh weather conditions faced by millions. In a dramatic turn of events, thundersnow was reported during the intense lake-effect snowstorm.

A video captured by an exclusive storm tracker showed thundersnow in action on Saturday evening, with lightning illuminating the sky over Blasdell, New York. Winter weather alerts are in effect across the US, including in the Great Lakes region where lake-effect snow warnings are still in place. Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast for the beginning of December.