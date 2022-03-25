Social Media Marketing Strategies: Going the Extra Mile

Someone once said, “There are no traffic jams when you’re going the extra mile.” In the realm of sales and marketing, this saying is undoubtedly true. Almost everyone in today’s world uses social media marketing strategies.

With such a saturated field, going the extra mile is critical to getting ahead of the pack and staying there. Here are three social media marketing strategies to help you get started:

Marketing With Photos Made Into Movies

We all know that photos perform better on social media than simple text. Most marketers use still images to complement their postings. However, as good as still photos are, movies are far superior.

According to recent research, 92 percent of mobile video users share videos with others. And we all know how important shareability is in social media marketing. As a result, turning your images into movies and sharing them on social media will increase engagement with those postings.

The good news is that making a movie out of a collection of images is straightforward. You can install Windows Movie Maker or use an online video editor like Magistro. Making a movie from a sequence of images is simple and a terrific method to boost your social media engagement.

Creating and Sharing Custom Memes

Memes abound on social media platforms. Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a meme as “an idea, style, conduct, or usage that spreads from person to person inside a culture.”

Memes are usually amusing and communicate a hidden meaning that makes a popular cultural reference. They’re often satirical and humorous. But their capacity to go viral rapidly is what makes them appealing as a marketing tool.

Posting a meme that goes viral may help to raise brand exposure. However, it’s important to remember that the virality of memes typically only lasts a short time. Therefore, to make memes a regular component of your strategy, you’ll need to keep coming up with new ones.

Here are a few suggestions for keeping the meme juices flowing:

Ask your coworkers for meme suggestions.

Hold a daily, weekly, or monthly contest in which a prize is awarded for the greatest meme idea.

Give an already popular meme your own spin. People call this meme-jacking.

Marketing Around Special Occasions

The Christmas holiday marketing season is considerably longer when you factor in all of the before- and after-Christmas promotions. However, you can use your holiday marketing strategy to distinguish yourself from the competition. Simply plan social media marketing initiatives around special occasions.

We all know January 1st as New Year’s Day. However, did you know it’s also National Hangover Day and National Bloody Mary Day? Perhaps one of those days would be appropriate for a product or service marketing campaign.

If you own a gym, you could create a social media campaign around National Personal Trainer Awareness Day (January 2nd). This will set you apart from other local health clubs whose ads are likely focused on New Year’s resolutions.

Unique, quirky holidays abound throughout the year. There are so many just waiting to be the subject of one of your social media marketing efforts.

Start by choosing one holiday for each month of the year. Then design a campaign around it, promote it, and evaluate the results. If a certain holiday campaign proves to be successful, refine it and make it an annual event.

If the campaign is a bit of a fail, find another holiday to replace it. Then repeat the process until you’ve established a successful holiday marketing campaign for each month of the year. Bonus points if you can run two successful holiday campaigns in one month!

Conclusions

With such a packed market, it’s critical to go the extra mile with your social media marketing. If you want to stay ahead of the competition you have to be ahead of the crowd. Therefore, it’s important to constantly think of new ways to stand out.

When it comes down to it, the health of your business is on the line. That should be motivation enough to get creative with your social media marketing strategies.

Image Credit: Kaboompics; Pexels; Thank you!