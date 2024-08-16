Sonos considers reviving previous app amid new version’s issues

Tech behemoth Sonos has introduced an enhanced version of their audio product control application, promising improved performance features and a user-friendly interface. This comes as part of the Sonos’ continued effort to enhance the listening experience of its users. Various improvements and bug fixes have been included to streamline the app’s performance. Users can expect increased application speed and responsiveness.

Despite the well-known exceptional audio quality of Sonos, the company may be considering the recommissioning of its previous app following user difficulties with the new one. Consistent challenges with the new application has led to speculation about the potential revival of the previous app, possibly due to its familiar interface and fewer technical issues.

This move could provide a smoother user experience and build customer loyalty. Internal memos suggest that this step could serve as an immediate solution to mitigate user dissatisfaction and relieve pressure on the company.

Sonos contemplates reinstating former app due to user dissatisfaction

The move may not only appease disgruntled users but also allows the development team time to address issues with the new app.

Although currently, the refashioned app is the only version accessible to users, and many are grappling with its flaws. The newly introduced design and functionalities arise several challenges for some users. Client feedback is pointing to several usability issues, particularly with the more tech-challenged user base. The developer team is closely monitoring the situation and working expeditiously to resolve the issues.

The company’s CEO, Patrick Spence, indicated that due to issues with the new software, the launch of two upcoming products has been delayed. Rumors suggest that one of these may be the successor to their popular soundbar, Arc. Discussions about reintroducing the old app suggests that Sonos may be devising a temporary solution for users experiencing difficulties with the new app, although no formal statement has been released by the company regarding this plan.