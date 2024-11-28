Sony developing new handheld for PS5

Out: Sony is working on a standalone handheld game machine to attract more gamers to its PlayStation community. https://t.co/YqpdwRXlqV — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) November 25, 2024

Sony is developing a new handheld gaming console that will allow users to play PlayStation 5 games natively, without the need for an active Wi-Fi connection. This upcoming device is Sony’s latest attempt to establish a presence in the portable gaming market, which is currently dominated by Nintendo and Microsoft. The new handheld console builds upon the concept of the PlayStation Portal, an eight-inch gaming device that streams PS5 games from the cloud.

However, the new console is designed to function as a standalone device, making Sony’s gaming universe more accessible and appealing to a wider audience. The handheld gaming market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with Nintendo leading the industry thanks to the success of its Switch console and the anticipated release of its next-generation successor. Microsoft has also been expanding into portable and cloud gaming, although Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has expressed a cautious approach to the rapidly evolving sector.

Sony’s new handheld gaming approach

Sony’s decision to enter the portable gaming market suggests a strategy to not only catch up with its competitors but also to potentially set new standards in the industry. By enabling games to be played natively on the handheld device, Sony aims to enhance the user experience and reduce reliance on internet connectivity, making it a more versatile choice for gamers on the go.

The new Sony handheld console is reportedly still years away from launch, and its final release remains uncertain.

However, this development demonstrates Sony’s intention to become a serious contender in the handheld gaming arena, a market in which it has previous experience but has not maintained a consistent presence. As existing and new players continue to innovate and expand the portable gaming landscape, Sony’s new handheld console could represent a significant step forward in bringing high-quality, console-level gaming to mobile platforms.

The gaming community eagerly awaits further announcements from Sony regarding this exciting development in the world of portable gaming.