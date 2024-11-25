Sony launches new a1 II mirrorless camera

Sony has unveiled its latest flagship mirrorless camera, the a1 II, which is set to compete directly with Canon’s EOS R5 Mark II. The a1 II boasts a 50.1MP full-frame Exmor RS sensor paired with the BIONZ XR processor, capable of capturing 21MP images in APS-C mode and producing 800MP images from 16 frames using its pixel-shift mode. In comparison, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II features a 45MP back-illuminated stacked full-frame sensor and DIGIC X processor, with 180MP AI upscaling and effective denoising.

While Canon’s camera offers impressive technology, it falls short of Sony’s multi-frame high-resolution mode. Both cameras have competitive ISO ranges, with the Canon EOS R5 Mark II reaching 51,200 natively and the Sony a1 II going up to 32,000. Canon’s additional in-camera AI denoising could appeal to some photographers, but its practical advantages are still up for debate.

Autofocus is a strong point for both cameras, but Canon seems to have a slight edge. The Sony a1 II features a hybrid AF system with 759 phase-detect points and an AI processing unit that recognizes various subjects. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II, on the other hand, has a Dual Pixel Intelligent AF with 5,850 AF points covering 100% of the frame, along with features like Action mode, eye-control AF, and the ability to prioritize individual subjects.

Sony a1 II vs Canon R5 Mark II

When it comes to continuous shooting, both cameras can shoot up to 30fps with their electronic shutters and offer blackout-free viewfinders. The Sony a1 II has a slightly larger buffer capacity, accommodating up to 200 RAW+JPEG images in a burst, while the Canon manages up to 93 RAW images.

In the video department, Canon takes the lead with 8K recording at 60p and 12-bit internal RAW capture, while the Sony a1 II is limited to 8K at 30p in 4:2:2 10-bit. The EOS R5 Mark II also addresses the overheating issues of its predecessor with improved heat dissipation and optional cooling enhancements. Both cameras incorporate 5-axis in-body stabilization, claiming 8.5 stops of compensation at the center of the frame.

Canon provides a slight advantage at the periphery with 7.5 stops compared to Sony’s 7 stops. Sony offers additional features like Active Mode and Dynamic Active Mode stabilization, as well as AI Framing for dynamic shot composition. Despite the $2000 price difference between the two cameras, the choice ultimately depends on the specific needs and priorities of the photographer.

The Sony a1 II excels in high-resolution capabilities and buffer capacity, while the Canon EOS R5 Mark II leads in autofocus sophistication and video recording prowess.