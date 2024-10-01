Sony unveils PS5 Pro with advanced features

Sony recently provided an in-depth look at the PlayStation 5 Pro’s technology. They revealed that development discussions for the Pro model began even before the original PS5 launched in 2020. According to PlayStation Senior Principal Product Manager Toshi Aoki, the PS5’s specifications were already locked in.

This prompted the team to start conceptualizing the more advanced PS5 Pro.

Aoki stated, “We started discussing it before the PS5 actually came out because the PS5 specs were already locked in. We were ready to launch and everything.

We knew, of course, as you mentioned, technologies evolve every year.” He highlighted that PlayStation is always pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. The PS5 Pro features significant upgrades, including a more powerful GPU and AI upscaling. One standout feature is the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

Aoki describes it as being optimized specifically for PlayStation games. PSSR is comparable to Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR. It allows developers to upscale their games without sacrificing performance.

This technology has been particularly well-received by developers. They appreciate its seamless integration with PS5 titles. Games like Gran Turismo 7 showcased at Sony’s event demonstrated the PS5 Pro’s capabilities.

This included 8K 60fps upscaling. However, Aoki tempered expectations by stating that 8K is more of a niche feature. The primary focus is on providing 4K resolution at 60fps for most users.

The PS5 Pro’s advancements are especially beneficial to games that require high fidelity graphics and smoother frame rates. Guerrilla Games, for instance, is using the PS5 Pro to render Horizon: Forbidden West in 4K.

They are doing this without relying on older upscaling techniques like checkerboard rendering. This results in smoother and more stable imagery. Additionally, the console includes “dedicated custom hardware” developed in collaboration with AMD.

This primarily enhances the GPU. While the CPU remains unchanged, Aoki assured that games could run at slightly faster clocks. Despite these upgrades, there are concerns about support consistency outside of first-party releases.

However, Aoki mentioned a “game boost” feature that could enhance current PS5 and PS4 games. It would do this by making them run at higher clock rates. This could potentially benefit from dynamic resolution and variable frame rates as well.

As for the cost, the PS5 Pro will retail at $700. The disc drive and vertical stand are sold separately. Aoki defended the price point by highlighting the comprehensive package offered.

This includes a two-terabyte SSD and Wi-Fi 7 technology. He emphasized that the disc drive option accommodates players who still use physical media. The announcement of the PS5 Pro comes amid supply issues and economic factors such as a weakened yen.

This potentially influences the price strategy. Despite these challenges, Sony remains committed to advancing its gaming technology. They want to provide new experiences to its most engaged players.

PlayStation spokespersons declined to provide additional details regarding the pricing strategy. They referred back to Aoki’s comments during the event.