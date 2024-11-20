Spacex launches Starship rocket with Trump attending

SpaceX is preparing to launch its massive Starship rocket from its facility in Boca Chica, Texas today. The launch window opens at 5:00 p.m. EST and lasts for 30 minutes. This will be the sixth test flight of the Starship rocket, which is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built.

It consists of two stages: the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage. During today’s launch, SpaceX aims to catch the Super Heavy booster using robotic “chopstick” arms attached to the launch tower. The Starship upper stage will continue on and attempt a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

The Starship upper stage has some new objectives for this flight. It will attempt to reignite a Raptor engine while in space and test heat shield experiments and maneuvering changes during reentry and descent. SpaceX’s livestream of the launch will begin around 4:30 p.m. EST, 30 minutes before the launch window opens.

The stream can be watched on SpaceX’s website and will be simulcast on various platforms.

Spacex preps sixth Starship launch

NASA has a vested interest in Starship’s success.

SpaceX was awarded a contract in 2021 to use Starship as the lunar lander for NASA’s Artemis 3 mission, which aims to return astronauts to the moon’s surface in 2025. President-elect Donald Trump appears to be planning to attend today’s Starship launch. Temporary flight restrictions are in place over the Boca Chica area for a VIP visit that coincides with the launch window.

Trump’s expected presence at the launch comes as Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder, has become a frequent presence in Trump’s inner circle. Musk has attended meetings with Trump, accompanied him to Capitol Hill, and attended events with him. Under the Trump administration, SpaceX may face fewer regulatory hurdles in rapidly developing and testing Starship.

Environmental requirements have previously limited SpaceX to five launches per year at the Boca Chica site. However, environmental groups have raised concerns about the impact of Starship launches on the surrounding wetlands and wildlife. They are currently suing the FAA for allowing launches without an adequate environmental impact statement.