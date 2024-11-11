Special promotion at Best Buy for Pokémon TCG

The new Pokemon Trading Card Game set, Surging Sparks, is now available. Fans can get their hands on new boosters, decks, and boxes. Best Buy has a special promotion for those who spend $15 or more on Pokemon TCG products.

They will receive two exclusive promo cards featuring Terapagos and Fuecoco. These promo cards are themed after the Pokemon Horizons anime series on Netflix. The final episodes of Season 1 will be added on November 22.

special Pokémon TCG Best Buy offer

Fans should act fast, as the promo cards are expected to be popular and may disappear quickly. The Surging Sparks set includes the Elite Trainer Box.

It comes with a full-art foil Magneton card, nine booster packs, energy cards, and gameplay materials. More releases are planned for later in November, such as various decks, booster packs, and collector boxes. Other recent Pokemon TCG sets are also available.

They may be worth grabbing before they sell out during the holiday season. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon TCG and other entertainment news.