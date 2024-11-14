Stalker 2 system requirements increase storage

GSC Game World has released updated system requirements for the highly anticipated game, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The new specifications reveal that the game will demand even more storage space than initially announced, increasing from 150GB to 160GB. The minimum RAM requirement has also been raised from 8GB to 16GB.

The developer has provided detailed specifications for running the game at various settings. To play Stalker 2 at low settings (1080p, 30 fps), players will need an Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB, or Intel Arc A750 GPU, and 160GB of SSD storage. For medium settings (1080p, 60 fps), the requirements include an Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super / RTX 4060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU, and 160GB of SSD storage.

Increased storage for Stalker 2

High settings (1440p, 60 fps) call for an Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, and 160GB of SSD storage. To experience the game at epic settings (4K, 60+ fps), players will need an Intel Core i7-13700KF or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU, and 160GB of SSD storage.

The updated requirements have generated discussions within the gaming community, with concerns focusing on the increased storage and RAM demands. While GSC Game World has confirmed that DLSS and FSR will be supported, further details about upscaling options have not been provided. Gamers are now faced with the decision to either upgrade their current setups or hope that their existing rigs can handle the game upon its release.

Stalker 2 is set to launch on November 20, at which point players will be able to assess the game’s performance across various configurations.