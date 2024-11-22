Star Wars Outlaws patch improves AI and visuals

Kay now holsters a two-handed weapon in more situations such as when climbing, grappling or using the speeder. Improved AI speeder usage and enemy detection. Enhanced enemy tactical decision-making in combat to encourage more active management of their positioning.

Decreased enemy damage per shot while increasing the damage cadence over time. Improved detection signs and feedback of cameras. Adjustments made to weapon aiming (spread, recoil) for more precision and management.

Increased headshot damage when hitting enemies. Improved blaster module usage (Ion and Power). Removed player blast damage from the Power module.

Added enemy stagger to explosions. Included body part-specific death animations to improve combat satisfaction. Improved NPC cover usage during combat.

Added visual indication of when an NPC starts detecting the player. Enhanced text highlighting the required blaster module when aiming at heavy guards, droids, and cameras. Improved Nix quick action icons and NPC tags above their heads.

Game improvements in AI and visuals

Adjusted Adrenaline Rush cost based on difficulty level. Improved wanted system messaging and display.

Added facial animations to gameplay dialogue scenes and vendors. Improved animations and visuals of some dialogue scenes. Fixed an issue with destructible flora.

Improved the visuals of some grass textures and mud, especially at a distance. Enhanced the visual effects created by waterfalls. Increased the distance at which lights can be seen in the world.

Added a Custom Controller Preset to allow remapping of individual buttons. Introduced a new ‘strong’ aim assist setting. Added a new auto-transfer option for climbing.

Enhanced descriptions of accessibility settings for improved clarity. Fixed various issues related to achievements, trophies, and other gameplay elements. Enhanced camera controls and interactions with vendors.

Improved the Bug Reporter system for easier reporting and tracking of issues. Ubisoft continues to promise further improvements and fixes in the future.